Pacers grit out win against Cougars

USC AIKEN 75, COLUMBUS STATE 65
Mark Vanderslice and his USC Aiken Pacers started Saturday's game with a plan.
They finished it with a complete adjustment.
In what Vanderslice called a "gritty" performance, the USCA men's basketball team held on for a 75-65 win over Columbus State at the Convocation Center.
The Pacers (5-2, 4-1 Peach Belt Conference) knew what they'd be facing from the Cougars and were ready to face a variety of defensive looks. What they hadn't planned on, however, is that one starter would be lost to injury and another to foul trouble.
Still, the Pacers led by as many as 15 points in the second half and, after the Cougars cut it to 70-65 with 2:04 to play, a Darius Bell dunk and Tyler Johnson steal and layup put the game on ice.
"It's certainly a confidence builder for our guys," Vanderslice said. "They had a lot of momentum when they cut it to five, I believe. We were up 14 or 15, and when they cut it to five you could feel the shift in momentum take place. But that's what winning guys are made of, and they had the resilience and perseverance to fight through it and finish it up."
The Pacers couldn't execute as crisply as they wanted to offensively, and in a lot of cases their best offense came from their ability to get to loose balls off misses and other caroms.
In that case, they needed to drive to the basket against a Columbus State defense that was vulnerable beyond the point of attack. And in those cases, Vanderslice can call on Gus Rowland and Jakobi Pearson to make something happen.
"When a team comes back and they have the momentum, and they're full-court pressing you, you can't play on your heels," Vanderslice said. "As much as you would like to clock manage, with 6 minutes left and you're only up five, you can't clock manage. You've got to be able to push and be aggressive. That's what Gus did. That's what Jakobi did. We told them, 'Hey, continue to keep attacking the basket. Don't play not to lose. Play to win.' Fortunately, tonight that's what they did."
Rowland scored 16 points and added five rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Pearson had nine points and four boards. They were a steadying influence as the USCA lineup was rearranged due to two big losses.
Anyeuri Castillo, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, spent the second half with a heating pad wrapped around his lower back after being bowled over – though a travel was called and not a charge – in the final seconds of the first half.
He came out with 1.4 seconds on the clock and was replaced by freshman Jalen McCoy, who promptly caught the long inbounds pass, turned and banked in a long 3 at the buzzer for a 37-30 lead.
The other big loss was Latreavin Black, the team's top rebounder who had eight boards in the first half but was limited throughout the second due to foul trouble. He had nine points and nine rebounds and eventually fouled out with 5:08 to play.
That meant other players had to step up in ways they hadn't yet this season – Damontez Oliver played out of position at power forward and had six points and four rebounds, and Bell had eight points and seven rebounds in a season-high 17 minutes of action.
Johnson again gave the Pacers a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals. He threw down a one-handed jam over a Columbus State defender early in the first half to tie the game at 10 after the Cougars raced out to an early 5-0 lead.
The Pacers shot 44.3 percent for the game, and they were a hot 7-for-16 from 3 in the first half before cooling off (2-for-10) in the second.
They seemed on the verge of blowing the game open at several points in the second half after the lead swelled to 15 points. But a 13-3 Columbus State run cut it to five with 6:58 to go, and the Cougars were again within five with 2:04 left before USCA finished the game with an exclamation point.
Up next for the Pacers is a home game Wednesday against Augusta, which is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Like Saturday, only the men will play Wednesday as another one of the women's team's opponents had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols.