Pacers grateful to play after postponements

Mark Miller was taking his team back into the locker room just before Wednesday night's game when he saw what's becoming an increasingly familiar scene.
A small huddle of athletics administrators had formed for a chat, leaving Miller and his assistants to wonder if Wednesday might finally be the night the USC Aiken women's basketball team could play its home opener – or if it was just another disappointing postponement.
Luckily for Miller and his Pacers, all was clear and they were finally able to play in front of the home crowd at the Convocation Center.
He said following their 65-52 win over UNC Pembroke that they played with an energy he hadn't seen so far during this fractured season, and that turned into a performance unlike any of the previous ones – which, in turn, led to the Pacers' first win.
It wouldn't take much of a stretch to say that finally playing at home helped produce at least some of that new energy.
"I think it had a lot to do with it. We've been getting ready to play, and canceled. Getting ready to play, and then canceled. Getting ready to play, and then canceled," said Miller. "So for us to be able to go and get a chance to play at home in front of fans, even though it's limited, it's great. We shoot here. We play here. It's great to play in this facility, and I think our kids were looking forward to it."
The Pacers (1-4, 1-3 Peach Belt Conference) have had seven games postponed already this season. Wednesday's game against UNC Pembroke was previously scheduled for two weeks earlier, and Saturday's 3:30 p.m. home tip against 16th-ranked North Georgia – assuming it still happens – has already been postponed twice.
The Jan. 9 game against North Georgia was meant to be the home opener, then tried it again on Jan. 18 after the Jan. 13 game against UNCP was moved. Jan. 23 against Columbus State was the next potential home opener, but it will also be played at a later date.
Making things tougher is that these postponements have been due to their opponents' difficulties with COVID-19 protocols, so Miller and the Pacers will prepare for an opponent only to find out on game day that they're left to play against each other in practice for another day.
"I think every time it happens, it becomes more difficult. At 2 o'clock on Monday we were playing Augusta (on Wednesday), and then all of a sudden, boom, we're not playing Augusta now and we're playing Pembroke," he said. "To tell your kids, you're thinking one thing and then adjusting to another – it's hard. We've had quite a few games where we've been at shootaround, and the games get canceled. I think the more that happens, the tougher it gets."
Of course, they're thankful for every game they get just like everyone else who is fortunate enough to play. No games are guaranteed these days, and coaches across all sports have talked about having the chance to play as a reward.
It's a tough situation for the players, not knowing if the game plan they're executing in practice will even matter the next day. And it's a tough situation for the coaches, who can only operate under the assumption that the next game on the schedule is the next one they'll play, even in a season where more games have been moved than have been played.
Having the extra reps under their belts would be helpful for the Pacers, who started four freshmen Wednesday night, but Miller praised his team for being resilient and adapting to whatever changes are thrown at them and moving on to whatever comes next – he admitted his players are probably doing a better job of that than he is.
"Until you get going, it can stop at any time," he said. "You've just got to do the best you can preparing your kids, and your kids play hard and compete and see what happens. I think we're learning how to do that. Let's see if we can put together a couple in a row, because hopefully we get to play on Saturday, and see if we can put another good game in."