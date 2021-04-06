Pacers finish 10th at Argonaut Invitational

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The third-ranked USC Aiken golf team finished 10th at the Argonaut Invitational on Tuesday.
The tournament was hosted by the University of West Florida. The host Argonauts won the event at 18-under 846 while Lincoln Memorial (852) and Lee (867) were second and third, respectively.
USCA finished at 23-over 887 and was led by Leo Johansson's eighth-place finish. He shot 3-under 213 for the tournament.
Leonardo Bono took 14th place with a 1-under total. Bjorn Rosengren tied for 58th at 12 over, Gage Weeks tied for 74th at 17 over, and Matt Osborn finished 79th at 23 over.
Lincoln Memorial's Dan Bradbury won the individual title at 10 under, two strokes ahead of West Florida's Jake DeZoort. West Florida's Alejandro Restrepo and Lincoln Memorial's Harry Lord tied for third at 7 under.
Thirteen of the 15 teams were ranked in the top 30 of Division II.
The Pacers return to action Apr. 16-18 at the Peach Belt Conference championship in St. Augustine, Florida.