Pacers finally back home, click in sweep of Bobcats

USC AIKEN 3, GEORGIA COLLEGE 0
The USC Aiken volleyball team played Friday night like a team that had been waiting to play in front of its home crowd for 490 days.
Fresh off a six-match road stretch to start the season, the Pacers swept Georgia College 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 in their first home match since Nov. 23, 2019.
USCA (5-2) overcame a slow start to hit .200 for the match while holding Georgia College to .023, sweeping a Bobcats team that had played five sets in three of its previous four matches.
"We tried to give it to them with a few missed serves to kill some momentum at times, but our passing and our defense was steady the whole day," said USCA head coach Glenn Cox. "We really passed well. Offensively, we really clicked across the board. We had a lot of people contributing today. That's the key. If we can have a balanced offense and attack you in a bunch of different places, we're gonna be hard to beat."
Alie Smith had 18 kills on .286 hitting and added 12 digs for a double-double, and Caroline Foster also had a double-double with 42 assists and 12 digs. Sydney Bresee had 10 kills on .364 hitting. Kayla Duggan had 13 digs and seven kills, Kari Mercer had 28 digs, and Alisha Pitt had seven kills. The team had eight total blocks and played strong at the net to disrupt Georgia College's attack.
"We really scouted them well," Cox said. "We kind of knew who their key weapons were and what their favorite shots were, and we picked them up defensively and were able to transition. We played clean volleyball today. That's the key. You can't go out and give – you've got to go out and take."
The first set went back and forth, with each team hitting below .100. USCA appeared to finally seize control with a 23-20 lead, but Georgia College tied it. Kills from Kaitlyn Rodriguez and Smith gave USCA the set and an early advantage.
The offense heated up from there. The Pacers hit .275 in the second set and .346 in the third, and in each set they went on scoring runs to increase their lead. A 4-0 run in the third got them within 8-7, and they took control for good with a 6-0 run for a 13-10 lead. Another 6-0 run ended the match, giving the home fans a victory they had waited a long time to see.
The wait to return to the Convocation Center was already long enough after the fall season got pushed back to spring. But extending that wait were the six consecutive road matches to begin the Pacers' conference-only schedule. USCA won't have to wait as long for its next home match – that's at 3 p.m. Saturday against Flagler.
"It was good, because it was wearing on us," Cox said. "We did all those trips in one day. We went to Flagler and back in a day, and it hurt us. We played like we drove down there in a day. Hopefully we'll get that one back tomorrow. Young Harris, we did in a day. It's good to be home."