Pacers falter in OT, lose to Hurricanes

GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 79, USC AIKEN 76 (OT)
Look no further than Saturday's game at the Convocation Center to see the dangers of the Peach Belt Conference grind.
The USC Aiken men's basketball team, mired in an offensive slump that produced back-to-back losses, turned in an improved performance against Georgia Southwestern that had the Pacers on the cusp of putting that brief losing streak in the rearview mirror.
Then everything started going wrong.
Leading 73-69 with 3:39 left in overtime, USCA then went 1-for-5 from the field with three turnovers and three fouls – two of them disqualifying fifth fouls for point guards Gus Rowland and Donaven Hairston – in a 79-76 loss that left head coach Mark Vanderslice simply saying that that's the Peach Belt grind.
The Pacers (6-5, 5-4 PBC) switched to a zone defense to keep Rowland, who scored the Pacers' first six points of overtime, from picking up his fifth foul. He did, anyway, and then Hairston promptly picked up his fourth and fifth.
"I tip my hat to (Georgia Southwestern coach Aaron) Coombs. He knew that he was gonna play to our weaknesses at that point," Vanderslice said. "They were full-court pressing us, and we really struggled with that. It didn't help that we didn't have our two point guards in the game. Even the one that was in at that particular time, he's learning. We had a little inexperience on the court, and that's OK. We're gonna mature and we're gonna grow and we're gonna bounce back and get better from it."
That 73-69 lead became a 76-73 deficit on seven straight points – five of them free throws – by the Hurricanes' Jarrett Adderton.
Anyeuri Castillo splashed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 51 seconds left, then Adderton answered with a 3 of his own with 23 seconds to go.
Castillo couldn't get a tying attempt to drop in the final seconds, but Adderton gave the Pacers another chance with 5 seconds remaining when he stepped out of bounds while securing the rebound.
Tyler Johnson's fadeaway 3 from the corner clanged off the rim, and the Pacers couldn't get off another attempt in time.
Castillo ended the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson also scored 14 points, Hairston had 12, Jalen McCoy had 11 and Rowland scored 10.
The Pacers shot 41.8 percent from the field and made 10 of their 30 3-point attempts. They raced out to an 18-6 lead early, and it looked like they were ready to break away from their recent offensive woes.
"We've had a bad habit of really giving up good shots and taking tough shots off the dribble at 17 feet. I think we corrected ourselves a little bit there," Vanderslice said. "Offensively, I thought we played better today. It wasn't where we needed it to be, but we're gonna have to find our rhythm, get our rotations down."
Georgia Southwestern never led in the first half but did fight back to cut the deficit to 35-33 at the half.
The Hurricanes took their first lead of the game at 42-40 with 16:27 to play, and suddenly the team that was bickering in the huddle during the first half was all on the same page and playing with intensity.
The teams traded the lead over the next several minutes, and Johnson's 3 with 1:20 to play put USCA up 67-65.
Donte Tatum tied it back up with a jumper with 1:07 to go. The Hurricanes had a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but McCoy blocked a shot with 36 seconds left to give the ball back to the Pacers.
USCA turned it over with 3 seconds left and Georgia Southwestern couldn't produce a quality look, sending the game to overtime.
Tatum scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hurricanes. Adderton scored 10 of his 15 in overtime.
Next up for the Pacers is a home game at 6 p.m. Monday against UNC Pembroke.