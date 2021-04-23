Pacers fall in home finale

The USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of games to Columbus State on Friday in the Pacers' home finale.
Columbus State won by scores of 10-0 and 6-1.
After being no-hit in the first game, the Pacers (5-13, 5-11 Peach Belt Conference) got into the hit column in the bottom of the first inning of game two when Faith Cooke singled through the left side after Jessica Stanley was hit by a pitch. Both eventually moved into scoring position but weren't driven home.
The Pacers got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Katelyn Powell reached on an error and Brooke Moore doubled her home to cut USCA's deficit to 3-1.
Columbus State, however, added two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to go ahead 6-1.
For the game, Moore had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Cooke notched the other hit while Powell scored a run.
In the circle, Rebekah Cook worked a complete game and had a strikeout.
Caroline Cockrell had five strikeouts in the complete-game loss in game one. Katie Painter had a pair of walks while Cooke recorded one walk.
The Pacers return to action on at 3 p.m. Sunday when they play a doubleheader at Georgia College.