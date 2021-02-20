Pacers drop home opener in extras

UNC PEMBROKE 7, USC AIKEN 5 (12 innings)
UNC Pembroke spoiled the USC Aiken baseball team's home opener Saturday with some late-game fireworks at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
Ethan Baucom's two-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning tied the game, and Garrett Littleton's two-run single in the top of the 12th proved to be the game-winner.
USCA (0-4, 0-4 Peach Belt Conference) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't push across the winning run. Braves reliever J.J. Oxendine struck out Kaden Blankenship and Marcus Mastellone to send it to extras.
A Braves double in the top of the 10th was the only hit for either team in extra innings until the 12th, when they rallied with two outs. An error, a single and a walk loaded the bases, and Littleton delivered by driving in two.
The Pacers again loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 12th, but River Ryan got Jackson Hannon to strike out to end the game.
David Jacobs and Tucker Rabun each had two hits for USCA, and Rabun had a team-high two RBI.
The Pacers struck first when Morgan Hyde scored when the Braves committed an error trying to throw out Nick Tripp in the bottom of the second. Rabun drove in Tripp to make it 2-0.
UNCP scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but USCA scored a run of its own in the bottom half of each to maintain the two-run edge.
The lead was briefly 4-1 on a Rabun sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, but the umpire ruled Hyde left third base early and called him out.
The Pacers added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Rabun drove in Bryce Bulls to make it 5-2.
UNCP scored a run in the top of the eighth when a Braves batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but it looked like the Pacers escaped a major jam when a double play ended the inning with the score 5-3.
Baucom struck in the ninth, though, and the Braves kept the Pacers winless to open the season.
Daniel Wiggins got the start on the mound and worked five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out three. Evan Condon allowed a run in 2⅓ innings. Austin Hohm walked a batter and hit two others without recording an out, and Henry Cartrett induced the double play that ended the top of the eighth. Hyde pitched the final four innings and was charged with the loss.
The teams meet for a doubleheader Sunday starting at noon.