Pacers close season at NCAA South/Southeast Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — The No. 5 USC Aiken golf team completed its season with a 14th-place finish at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team finished the event shooting 34-over par, 898.
Leo Johansson led the way after carding a score of 1-over par 217. He shot an even-par 72, on the final day of play. Johansson finished 10th at the tournament.
Leonardo Bono posted a 13-over par 225 and finished 53rd.
George Eubank, the lone senior on the team, shot 17-over par 229. He tied for 68th at the event.