Pacers back on course, building momentum for spring

The spring season couldn't get here fast enough for the USC Aiken golf team.
Michael Carlisle and the Pacers had a perfect fall, winning both tournaments they entered, and were ranked No. 1 in the national Division II poll.
That made the wait until February feel even longer.
Now, with three tournaments remaining before the Peach Belt Conference championship, the goal for the Pacers is to recapture some of that momentum from before the break.
Last week was a big step in the right direction, as USCA placed third in the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate among a field of Division I teams.
"I'm not surprised. We have a good team. They work hard, and they're talented. Put those two things together, good things happen," Carlisle said. "They want to win. They enjoy playing, practicing and getting better, and so that's what it's all about. They almost played right up there with a top-10 D1 school (tournament champion Clemson), a really good school with the No. 1-ranked player in the country. That speaks well for them. Good tournament."
The Pacers were the only team under par in the final round at Palmetto Golf Club and were led by top-10 performances from Björn Rosengren and George Eubank. Leonardo Bono was 14th and Leo Johansson was 16th, and 11 of the Pacers' 15 individual rounds for the week were even-par or better.
"It just gives us some confidence and some belief," Carlisle said. "You get good, positive things happen like that, and you just start building momentum like you do in any sport when you win and play well. It helps give you some buoyancy and get you moving down the road."
Rosengren was named PBC Golfer of the Week for the second time this year following his fourth-place finish at Palmetto. The junior earned his first collegiate victory in October at the Camden Collegiate, where he set a new program record and tied the PBC's all-time mark with his second-round 63. He's ranked 14th individually in the Golfstat rankings, two spots ahead of Johansson.
Johansson, the reigning PBC Freshman of the Year who also made PING's all-region and All-America teams last year, finished second to Rosengren that week, then led the team three weeks later with an eighth-place finish as the Pacers won the UNG Fall Invitational – the program's 90th tournament title dating back to the 1992-93 season.
Johansson set a new program record with a scoring average of 71.2 in last year's shortened season. He's averaging a 71.1 through four events, and Rosengren is on a record pace with a 70.4 average. Freshman Gage Weeks is averaging a 71.3 after his first two collegiate tournaments.
Now ranked third in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, the Pacers will next head to Georgia College's Bobcat Invitational at Cuscowilla.
That was the event that was up next on USCA's schedule last year when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world. The Pacers had national championship aspirations and potential last spring, just as they do this time around, but never had the chance to compete for a title.
"I think it makes them value it and savor it that much more," Carlisle said. "Not having that opportunity last year and having it now, they see there are no guarantees you get anything. I think they will value it a little more."