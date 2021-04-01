Pacers add Guy as assistant women's basketball coach

USC Aiken head women's basketball coach Mark Miller on Thursday announced the addition of Britney Guy as his new assistant.
"We are excited to have her join our program," Miller said. "Her energy and enthusiasm are a welcome addition to the team. Britney has strong recruiting ties to the Southeast and knows the teams in our region very well. She will have an immediate impact on our team and in our league."
Guy comes to USCA after spending the last two years at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She helped produce seven MEC Commissioner Honor Roll athletes and five MEC academic all-conference selections.
At Thomas University, Guy led the team to a conference tournament appearance in 2017. During her time with the program, she worked with one all-conference performer and a pair of NAIA scholar-athletes.
Guy was a four-year student-athlete at Lincoln Memorial. As a senior, she was tabbed the Lincoln Memorial Woman Breakthrough Athlete of the Year after leading the team in assists and being the Lady Railsplitters' second-leading scorer.
Guy is a member of the WBCA and participated in A Step-Up symposium and an online seminar.
She finished her Luella High Sschool playing career as the school's all-time leading scorer.
Guy graduated with a degree in exercise science from Lincoln Memorial. She earned her MBA at Thomas University.
Guy will begin her duties at USCA on May 1.