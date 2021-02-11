Open season workouts allowed for fall sports

The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Wednesday to allow open season workouts for fall sports.
Those out-of-season workouts will begin May 1 for fall sports like football and volleyball, while competitive cheer will still be able to hold tryouts in April as scheduled.
The 15-0 vote was a widely-supported move among athletic directors and fall sports coaches, according to committee members.
A plan had been proposed by the league office to cancel open season workouts – one reason, according to SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton, was to limit workouts just to sports that are currently in season.
The open season will proceed as normal – with COVID-19 restrictions in place, of course. There was no open season for fall sports in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"Why wouldn't we begin with fall sports having the ability to begin their season as normal?" SCHSL executive committee member Carlos Cave, the athletic director at Whale Branch. "If we're talking about moving forward with the next school year, that process begins in the spring with them being able to have their open season.
"Are we also saying we're going to deny winter and spring open seasons next year? If not, we should allow fall to take place, with the expectation that we're trying to get back to a place of normalcy."
The next step toward normalcy for the SCHSL is the upcoming basketball playoffs, which are still scheduled to begin Feb. 20 and wrap up March 4-6 in the state championship games.
Those championship game dates may be moved back if needed, the executive committee voted.
The title games cannot be played at the University of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena this year, leaving the SCHSL to look for a new venue.
One arena being "strongly considered" by the league is USC Aiken's Convocation Center. If the March 4-6 dates hold up for the SCHSL, then USCA's basketball teams would be entering Peach Belt Conference Tournament play at the same time.
The only potential conflicts could come on March 4 and 6. The PBC men's semifinals are currently scheduled for March 4, with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting – the Pacer men are currently tied for fourth in the conference standings. The latter is the proposed date for the women's championship game – USCA's women are currently ninth in the league.