Week 7 Prep Football Preview Capsules

Silver Bluff (3-2, 2-2 Region 5-AA) at Midland Valley (1-3, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Midland Valley 35-7 on Sept. 15, 2017.
Players to watch
Silver Bluff
- Maleik Williams, QB. Williams has passed for 768 yards this season.
- Traevon Dunbar, RB. Dunbar is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry this season.
- Gunnar Hornung, LB. Hornung leads the Bulldogs with 50 tackles.
Midland Valley
- Alex Tucker, DB. Tucker has made big plays for the defense throughout the season.
- Brayden Hawkins, FB. Hawkins is a physical rusher who can make an impact on offense.
- Dorian Hazel, QB/WB. Hazel is a big-play threat with loads of potential for the Mustangs.
Keys to the game
This non-region game could be a tuneup for the Bulldogs, who are still alive in the playoff hunt. ... Silver Bluff comes in clicking on both sides of the ball during its current three-game win streak. ... The offense is averaging 47 points per game and the defense has only allowed 10 points per game during that stretch. ... Midland Valley is returning to action after having its season disrupted for a second time by an opponent's COVID-19 quarantine. ... The Mustangs are hoping to pick up their second win of the season.
Strom Thurmond (3-2, 3-2 Region 5-AAA) at Clinton (2-3, 2-3 Region 3-AAA)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Clinton 21-3 on Dec. 3, 2005 in the Class AAA state championship game.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Patrick Westbrook, QB. Westbrook is closing in on 1,000 yards passing this season.
- Charquez Booker, RB. Booker has scored a team-high seven touchdowns this year.
- Tyron Chapman, LB. Chapman finished last week's win with 11 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.
Clinton
- Shy Kinard, RB. Kinard ran for 147 yards last week against Union County.
- Davis Wilson, QB. Wilson accounted for more than 200 total yards of offense last week.
Keys to the game
This will be a non-region meeting between two teams winding down their seasons. Both have been eliminated from playoff contention. ... Clinton's offense can be explosive at points this season, and is coming off a 400-yard performance last week. ... The Rebels' pass game has picked up in recent weeks, a trend that could continue. ... In the past two weeks, Westbrook has thrown for 438 yards, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns.
Fox Creek (0-5, 0-4 Region 5-AAA) at Swansea (0-4, 0-4 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Johnson can break a big play at any time to spark the offense.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis gets into the opposing backfield quickly and frequently.
- Quincy Wells, RB/LB. Wells rushed for three touchdowns in last week's game against McCormick.
Swansea
- Lane Jeffcoat, QB. Jeffcoat is a 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback.
- Mj Reed, WR/RB. Reed is a 5-foot-8, 160-pounder who's a dynamic threat offensively.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek has a chance at its first win of the season after showing some strides in recent weeks. ... The Predators were in a one-score game with Strom Thurmond in the second half two weeks ago and were locked in a tight game with McCormick last week before taking tough losses. ... The defense gave up yards in big chunks to McCormick, and the offense didn't help itself out by again failing to convert on third downs.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-4, 1-4 Region 3-A) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (2-3, 2-3 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54-6 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Ben Kirk, WR/DB. Kirk has 29 tackles and leads the defense in tackles for loss (eight) and forced fumbles (two).
- Jamarious Lockett, RB/DB. Lockett rushed for 101 yards last week in his first game as a running back, and he has 33 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB. Weaver has rushed for a team-high 630 yards and five touchdowns on 118 carries.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Daryl Hammonds, RB/DL. Hammonds rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the Trojans' Week 5 win over Denmark-Olar.
- Jamareon Tyler, WR/DB. Tyler caught two touchdowns and intercepted a pass against Denmark-Olar.
Keys to the game
Ridge Spring-Monetta has suffered a few tough losses in recent weeks but has another opportunity to get its young players some meaningful snaps in region play. ... Lockett adjusted well last week to a new role, surpassing 100 yards rushing to go with six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. ... Hunter-Kinard-Tyler has athletic skill-position players who can break a big play at any time, but they've struggled to score many points aside from the 41 they scored against Denmark-Olar.
Calhoun County (2-3, 2-3 Region 3-A) at Wagener-Salley (4-1, 4-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Calhoun County defeated Wagener-Salley 63-22 on Oct. 16, 2015.
Players to watch
Calhoun County
- Jaivon Pondexter, LB/WR. Pondexter had 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception in the Saints' Week 4 win over Denmark-Olar.
- Ahmir Smith, RB/DB. Smith rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries against Denmark-Olar.
Wagener-Salley
- Cameron Davis, RB/DB. Davis is the team's leading rusher with 646 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries.
- Elijah Davis, DL/LB/TE. Davis leads the team in tackles (45), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (five).
- AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB. Swedenburg has 419 yards of total offense and five touchdowns on 21 touches, has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and has two interceptions.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley has already locked up the No. 2 seed from Region 3-A and the home playoff game that goes with it, but the War Eagles will still have to be alert against a Calhoun County team that can move the ball well offensively and plays aggressive defense. ... The War Eagles have been playing with a new attitude after their Week 2 loss to Blackville-Hilda, and they've won three straight games since then. ... Wagener-Salley has forced 12 turnovers in five games and has allowed 8 points or less in three of its four wins.
Williston-Elko (3-3, 3-2 Region 3-A) at Denmark-Olar (0-6, 0-5 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Williston-Elko defeated Denmark-Olar 49-14 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler has a team-high 386 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and he's intercepted a pass on defense.
- Chris Davis, RB/DB. Davis leads the team in tackles and has also rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Rudolph is completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he's rushed for a team-high 468 yards and seven more scores.
Denmark-Olar
- Zavion Clark, WR/DB. Clark is a deep-ball threat offensively and has a nose for the ball on defense.
- Chris Sanders, RB/DB. Sanders rushed for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the Vikings' Week 4 loss to Calhoun County.
Keys to the game
Getting back to mistake-free football will be important for Williston-Elko after last week's loss to Blackville-Hilda in which the Fighting Hawks took advantage of miscue after miscue down the stretch to turn a one-score game into a 20-point win. ... The passing game wasn't as prolific for the Blue Devils last week, but Rudolph has no shortage of quality options. ... At 3-2, Williston-Elko is Region 3-A's third-place team regardless of Friday's result and could be in line for one of the two at-large playoff spots in the Upper State.