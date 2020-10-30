Week 6 Prep Football Roundup

SOUTH AIKEN 24, LEXINGTON 17
South Aiken forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, and fought back from a 10-0 hole to win a non-region game Friday at Lexington.
The T-Breds (4-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) are through with region play following the cancellation of the city rivalry game against Aiken. The T-Breds will open the playoffs at home Nov. 13 agains the runner-up from Region 6-AAAA.
STROM THURMOND 44, SWANSEA 0
Strom Thurmond capped Region 5-AAA play by routing Swansea.
The Rebels (3-2, 3-2) finish their season next week on the road at Clinton.
McCORMICK 52, FOX CREEK 22
Quincy Wells rushed for three touchdowns for Fox Creek, but it wasn't enough in a loss to McCormick.
The Predators (0-5, 0-4 Region 5-AAA) finish their season next week with a region game at Swansea.
SILVER BLUFF 27, PELION 6
Silver Bluff picked up its third consecutive win as freshman Traevon Dunbar rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Pelion.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-2 Region 5-AA) are through with region play and wrap up the regular season next week at Midland Valley.
BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 26, BARNWELL 0
Barnwell suffered a loss in non-region play as Bamberg-Ehrhardt shut out the Warhorses.
Barnwell (4-2, 3-1 Region 5-AA) had already finished region play and hosts county rival Blackville-Hilda next week.
CALHOUN COUNTY 20, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 6
Ridge Spring-Monetta fell on the road to Calhoun County.
The Trojans (2-4, 1-4 Region 3-A) visit Hunter-Kinard-Tyler next week.
WAGENER-SALLEY 38, DENMARK-OLAR 6
Wagener-Salley picked up its third win in a row by beating Denmark-Olar.
The War Eagles (4-1, 4-1 Region 3-A) host Calhoun County next week.