You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 6 Prep Football Roundup

  • Updated
FoxCreek87.jpeg
Buy Now

McCormick High School's A'Chean Durant is loose for yardage Friday evening at Lions Field, being pursued by Fox Creek's Bryson Johnson, left, and Connor Morgan, in the Chiefs' 52-22 romp at the Predators' homecoming.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

SOUTH AIKEN 24, LEXINGTON 17

South Aiken forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, and fought back from a 10-0 hole to win a non-region game Friday at Lexington.

The T-Breds (4-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) are through with region play following the cancellation of the city rivalry game against Aiken. The T-Breds will open the playoffs at home Nov. 13 agains the runner-up from Region 6-AAAA.

STROM THURMOND 44, SWANSEA 0

Strom Thurmond capped Region 5-AAA play by routing Swansea.

The Rebels (3-2, 3-2) finish their season next week on the road at Clinton.

McCORMICK 52, FOX CREEK 22

Quincy Wells rushed for three touchdowns for Fox Creek, but it wasn't enough in a loss to McCormick.

The Predators (0-5, 0-4 Region 5-AAA) finish their season next week with a region game at Swansea.

SILVER BLUFF 27, PELION 6

Silver Bluff picked up its third consecutive win as freshman Traevon Dunbar rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Pelion.

The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-2 Region 5-AA) are through with region play and wrap up the regular season next week at Midland Valley.

BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 26, BARNWELL 0

Barnwell suffered a loss in non-region play as Bamberg-Ehrhardt shut out the Warhorses.

Barnwell (4-2, 3-1 Region 5-AA) had already finished region play and hosts county rival Blackville-Hilda next week.

CALHOUN COUNTY 20, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 6

Ridge Spring-Monetta fell on the road to Calhoun County.

The Trojans (2-4, 1-4 Region 3-A) visit Hunter-Kinard-Tyler next week.

WAGENER-SALLEY 38, DENMARK-OLAR 6

Wagener-Salley picked up its third win in a row by beating Denmark-Olar.

The War Eagles (4-1, 4-1 Region 3-A) host Calhoun County next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News