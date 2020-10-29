Week 6 Prep Football Preview Capsules

NOTE: Previously scheduled Aiken vs. Midland Valley and North Augusta vs. River Bluff games are not taking place this week. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Aiken and Midland Valley will now play Nov. 13 and the Aiken vs. South Aiken game, previously scheduled for next Friday, will not be played this season. The North Augusta vs. River Bluff game has been canceled.
South Aiken (3-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) at Lexington (0-3, 0-2 Region 5-AAAAA)
Last time they played
Lexington defeated South Aiken 35-28 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- Demaurion Ginn, LB/DB. Ginn leads the T-Breds' defense with 39 tackles (six for loss).
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson has been efficient as a passer, completing 70 percent of his passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 135 yards and three scores.
- Micah Leverette, LB. Leverette is right behind Ginn in tackles with 34, shares the team lead in sacks (three) and has an interception this season.
Lexington
- John Mark Deason, TE/DL. Deason caught two touchdown passes last week.
- Reese Marcum, QB. The Wildcats' sophomore threw two touchdown passes last week against Chapin.
Keys to the game
This will be another quality matchup at the line of scrimmage for both teams. ... Marcum, a sophomore who's committed to play baseball at the University of South Carolina, has shown he has the scrambling ability to keep plays alive if South Aiken can break through the Wildcats' stout offensive line. ... Ditto for Hickson, who plays calm under pressure behind a young, improving offensive line. ... The T-Breds got a few of the touchdowns last week they've been looking for lately, as the offense broke through for 40 points against Midland Valley. .... South Aiken will look to get its run game going with the playoffs approaching.
Swansea (0-3, 0-3 Region 5-AAA) at Strom Thurmond (2-2, 2-2 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Swansea 52-12 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Players to watch
Swansea
- Ricky Tyler, LB. Tyler gets into the offensive backfield often.
- Da’Quarius Crum, WR/CB. Crum is a target on offense and a playmaker in the defensive secondary.
Strom Thurmond
- Gregory Bryant, WR. The Rebels' leading receiver is coming off one of his best games of the season.
- Patrick Westbrook, QB. Westbrook has completed 63 percent of his passes and thrown no interceptions this season.
- Stephon Morris, LB. Morris leads the team in tackles.
Keys to the game
Strom Thurmond is hoping to close out region play strong in the home stretch of what has been a difficult season. ... The Rebels were eliminated from playoff contention by way of a point differential tiebreaker after last week's region results. ... The Rebels' defense was solid last week in a victory against Fox Creek, and that will be an important part of this week's contest as well.
McCormick (4-1, 4-1 Region 1-A) at Fox Creek (0-4, 0-4 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Fox Creek defeated McCormick 20-14 in overtime on Sept. 13, 2019.
Players to watch
McCormick
- A'Chean Durant, RB. The Chiefs' star sophomore recently picked up a Division I scholarship offer from Duke. He rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns against Ware Shoals.
- Suderian Harrison, QB. Harrison passed for 121 yards and a touchdown last week.
Fox Creek
- Mike Adams, ATH. Adams has the athleticism and versatility to make plays wherever the Predators need him.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis can rack up tackles for loss with the best of them, and he'll be counted on to help stop McCormick's run game.
- Chandler O'Bannon, WR. O'Bannon is a sure-handed target in the passing game.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek is plenty familiar with Durant, who rushed for 100 yards as a freshman in last year's meeting. ... Beefing up against the run will be key for the Predators, as the Chiefs are coming off a 378-yard rushing performance against Ware Shoals. ... The Predators had their best result of a very difficult season in last week's 28-10 loss to Strom Thurmond. ... Fox Creek was again limited in the passing game, as the Rebels held the Predators to 31 passing yards. ... Third down has been a trouble spot this season for Fox Creek against some stout defenses.
Pelion (2-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) at Silver Bluff (2-2, 1-2 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Pelion 35-0 on Oct. 21, 2011.
Players to watch
Pelion
- DeShontez Gray, DL/LB. Gray is the team's leader in sacks and tackles.
- Jacob Osmanski, RB. Osmanski has rushed for 290 yards this season.
Silver Bluff
- Traevon Dunbar, RB. Dunbar is the Bulldogs' leading rusher and is a scoring machine.
- Quentin Walker, DB. Walker had 13 tackles and forced a fumble in last week's win.
- Maleik Williams, QB. Williams continues to shine for the Bulldogs both passing and rushing the ball.
Keys to the game
Pelion comes into the game looking to keep its momentum going, but Silver Bluff can play spoiler. ... The Panthers are unbeaten in region play and have positioned themselves well for the playoffs heading into the closing weeks. ... The successful formula for the Bulldogs this season has been an impressive run game, one which will be on full display again this week. ... They will have to account for Gray, who is a disruptive force for the Panthers.
Barnwell (4-1, 3-1 Region 5-AA) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-0, 2-0 Region 6-A)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28-12 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- CJ Ransom, RB. Ransom continues to be a big factor for the Warhorses and leads the team in rushing yardage.
- TJ Miller, RB. Miller is the other half of the dynamic duo in the backfield and has four rushing touchdowns to go with two receiving touchdowns this year.
- Maurice Odom, LB. Odom has 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack this season.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Treyton Still, QB. The mobile quarterback is good at keeping plays alive and has been an effective passer.
- Nygheyene Glover, LB. Glover is one of the leaders of the Red Raiders' defense.
Keys to the game
The former region rivals will meet in a non-region competition this season. ... The Barnwell offense will have to be on its A game, especially up front, against a Bamberg-Ehrhardt defense which has only given up 8 points this season. ... One of the main focuses on defense will be containing Still, who can cause problems in multiple ways. ... It will be a much different game than last week’s contest in which Wade Hampton focused primarily on running the ball.
Blackville-Hilda (5-0, 5-0 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (3-2, 3-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Blackville-Hilda defeated Williston-Elko 38-15 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Players to watch
Blackville-Hilda
- Omarion Buckmon, RB/LB. Buckmon has rushed for a team-high 313 yards on 45 carries.
- Adonis Davis, QB/LB. The senior has passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 247 more and another score.
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler, one of the area's most dangerous big-play threats, has a team-high 330 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Rudolph has passed for 1,026 yards and rushed for a team-high 358, and he's scored 16 total touchdowns.
- Deshawn Singleton, RB/DB. Singleton has accounted for 580 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns.
Keys to the game
Shutting out all of the outside noise may be the biggest key to this game. ... In addition to being a matchup of Barnwell County rivals, this game could also decide the Region 3-A championship. ... This is the last region game of the season for the Fighting Hawks, who would clinch the outright title with a win. ... The Blue Devils are a game behind in the loss column, along with Wagener-Salley, and could severely complicate the top of the league standings. ... This will be a physical meeting, as always, and both teams have speedy playmakers of their own that can break a big one. ... The Fighting Hawks don't pass the ball much, but they mean it when they do – Davis is averaging 18.9 yards per completion, meaning Bryce Washington (five interceptions) and Chandler (one) will have to be ready when the deep ball comes. ... Rudolph controls the steering wheel for a balanced Williston-Elko offense, and his decision-making will be key against a defense that's allowed only 28 points in five games.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-3, 1-3 Region 3-A) at Calhoun County (1-3, 1-3 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Calhoun County defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 32-14 on Oct. 21, 2011.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Ty Adams, QB/DB. The Trojans' backup quarterback is also one of their top defensive players, with 29 tackles and an interception this season.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart has passed for 561 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and he's rushed for 185 yards and two more scores.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Weaver leads the team in rushing with 476 yards and four touchdowns on 87 carries.
Calhoun County
- Devin Bull, RB/ATH. Bull, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior, has all-region credentials.
- Andre' Staley, Jr., RB/DB. The 5-11, 162-pound junior has playmaking ability from the wingback position.
Keys to the game
The Trojans need to put last week's loss to Wagener-Salley in the rearview mirror and focus on building positive experience for their young players. ... Despite a disastrous start and ugly finish, RS-M was within a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter last week. ... The offense will have to re-establish some consistency against a defense that's allowed more than 30 points per game. ... Calhoun County has had a rough return to the region and Class A in general, with blowout losses to the region's top teams. ... The Trojans played tough defensively last week even when the offense didn't give them a lot of help, and this week they'll face a Calhoun County offense that hasn't scored more than 16 points in a game this season.
Denmark-Olar (0-5, 0-4 Region 3-A) at Wagener-Salley (3-1, 3-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Denmark-Olar 48-12 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Players to watch
Denmark-Olar
- Zaviel Fouts, OL/DL. A returning senior, Fouts will have his hands full with Wagener-Salley in the trenches.
- Jerome Owens, OL/DL. Owens, also a senior, will be expected to help get the Vikings a push against a strong War Eagles line.
Wagener-Salley
- Nathan Chandler, QB/LB. Chandler has accounted for 434 yards of total offense and is the team's second-leading tackler with 32.
- Elijah Davis, TE/DL/LB. Davis is the team's leading tackler with 35 stops (10 for loss).
- AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB. Swedenburg intercepted two passes and returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Keys to the game
Keep winning is the key for the win-anyway War Eagles, who have won two big games in a row to remain in the playoff picture and maintain some hope for a third consecutive Region 3-A title. ... The War Eagles are tied for second in the league standings, but they can get into a three-way tie for first with a win and some help from Williston-Elko. ... Wagener-Salley played strong up front last week against Ridge Spring-Monetta, with the offensive line paving the way for 327 rushing yards. ... The War Eagles shut down the Trojans' passing game, holding them without a completion as Swedenburg picked off two passes. ... The Vikings are coming off a 41-6 Homecoming loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and are at the bottom of the region standings.