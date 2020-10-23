You have permission to edit this article.
Week 5 Prep Football Roundup

SAHSfoot_vs_MVHS_10-23-20_0060.jpg
South Aiken T-Breds wide receiver Trace Zotter (15) catches his 2nd touchdown of the first half during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Graniteville, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)

 Artie Walker Jr.

NORTH AUGUSTA 42, AIKEN 3

North Augusta wrapped up an undefeated Region 5-AAAA championship with a blowout win over Aiken on Friday.

Austin Harrell scored four total touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, to lead the Jackets (4-1, 4-0 Region 5-AAAA). North Augusta visits River Bluff in non-region action next week.

Aiken (0-3, 0-2) hosts Midland Valley next Friday.

SOUTH AIKEN 40, MIDLAND VALLEY 7

South Aiken moved a step closer to locking up a playoff spot with a big win over Midland Valley.

E.J. Hickson threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to Trace Zotter, and Gage O'Banion rushed for two scores as the T-Breds (3-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) built a 33-7 halftime lead. South Aiken hosts Sumter next week in non-region play.

Midland Valley (1-3, 0-3) visits Aiken next week.

BARNWELL 28, WADE HAMPTON 14

Barnwell bounced back from a stunning loss to Pelion to hand Wade Hampton its first loss in region play.

CJ Ransom scored twice, on a 70-yard pass from Weston Sandifer and on an 11-yard run, and TJ Miller rushed for two touchdowns for the Warhorses (4-1, 3-1 Region 5-AA), who will now wait to see where they land in the playoff picture. Barnwell visits Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week in non-region play.

SILVER BLUFF 52, WILLISTON-ELKO 24

Silver Bluff rolled to a big win in non-region play over Williston-Elko.

Silver Bluff (2-2, 1-2 Region 5-AA) resumes region play next week when it hosts Pelion in a game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.

Williston-Elko (3-2, 3-1 Region 3-A) hosts Barnwell County rival Blackville-Hilda in a battle among region championship contenders.

