Week 5 Prep Football Preview Capsules

Aiken (0-2, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) at North Augusta (3-1, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Aiken 49-0 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Players to watch
Aiken
- Antavious Lawton, QB. Lawton is one of the most dynamic athletes on the field for the Hornets.
- Jayden Fuller, LB. Fuller is a ballhawk on defense and a willing lead blocker on offense.
- Zachary Bailey, DE. Bailey is a disruptive force on the defensive line.
North Augusta
- Donifon Brown, FB/LB. Brown has made a team-leading 43 tackles through four games and intercepted a pass last week against Midland Valley.
- Austin Harrell, QB. Harrell has already surpassed 1,000 passing yards and has rushed for six touchdowns this season.
- Bryson Mealing, OL/DL. Mealing is third on the team in tackles (36) with a team-high eight tackles for loss.
Keys to the game
North Augusta can finish off an unbeaten run to a Region 5-AAAA championship with a win, something the Yellow Jackets last accomplished in 2017. ... Aiken is playing in hopes of snapping a 15-game losing streak dating back to Oct. 5, 2018. ... The Hornets will need to improve in defending the pass after giving up nearly 200 yards passing in their 34-6 loss to Laurens last week, and that is going to be a tough ask against a North Augusta offense averaging more than 250 passing yards per game. ... Consistency and sustaining drives will be the focus on offense for Aiken against a North Augusta defense that has allowed 29 teams in three region victories.
South Aiken (2-1, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) at Midland Valley (1-2, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
South Aiken defeated Midland Valley 52-6 on Nov. 1, 2019.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- Tracey Gamble, LB/RB. Gamble has 27 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through three games.
- Demaurion Ginn, LB/DB. Ginn is the T-Breds' leading tackler with 30 stops.
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson is completing 65 percent of his passes for 564 yards and five touchdowns, and he's rushed for two scores.
Midland Valley
- Brayden Hawkins, FB. Hawkins scored the Mustangs' lone touchdown in last week's loss to North Augusta.
- Brayden Batchelor, QB. The Mustangs might need to rely on Batchelor to make a few big plays in the pass game this week.
- Dorian Hazel, ATH. Hazel has the ability to be a game-changer as well offensively.
Keys to the game
South Aiken is remaining patient with its offense, and head coach Chris Hamilton was excited to see how an unexpected lineup of eight sophomores performed last week. ... Still, the T-Breds, who are averaging 21.3 points per game, are hoping to get the ball into the end zone more frequently. ... Midland Valley had another setback last week in a loss to North Augusta in which the offense sputtered. … The Mustangs' offensive line will need to stand tall in order to sustain drives against a defense that pitched a second-half shutout last week against Airport. ... South Aiken's defense will have to keep the Mustangs from picking up the three or four yards a carry that will turn into first downs, and to do that the T-Breds will have to be sound all over and hit the right gaps against an offense teams don't have to prepare for often. … On the defensive side of the ball, the Midland Valley secondary will again need to be sharp as it faces another one the area's leading passers a week after facing the quarterback with the most passing yards in the area.
Fox Creek (0-3, 0-3 Region 5-AAA) at Strom Thurmond (1-2, 1-2 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Jadon Johnson, QB. The Predators' top playmaker faces another tough matchup against Strom Thurmond's defense.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis is always a threat to rush the passer and make a tackle in the backfield.
- Chandler O'Bannon, WR/DB. O'Bannon will have the Strom Thurmond secondary's full attention.
Strom Thurmond
- Patrick Westbrook, QB. Westbrook has been getting more and more comfortable as the starting quarterback as the season has progressed.
- Chase Brightharp, DL. Brightharp has had several strong showings this season and is the second leading tackler.
- Gregory Bryant, WR. Bryant is the Rebels' leading receiver.
Keys to the game
The Rebels will try to snap a two-game losing streak after dropping another region game to Gilbert last week. … Westbrook is coming off of his best passing performance of the season after going 11 for 16 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and he's likely to get plenty more opportunities to pass the ball Friday night. ... The Rebels' playoff hopes haven't vanished yet, but they need to keep fighting and keep winning in order to keep those hopes alive. ... Fox Creek's third-down struggles struck again in last week's 30-0 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, as the Predators were just 1-for-8. ... The Predators turned the ball over four times last week and gained only 67 yards of total offense; both of those numbers will have to improve to pull out a win in this first-ever meeting between these Edgefield County schools.
Barnwell (3-1, 2-1 Region 5-AA) at Wade Hampton (2-1, 2-0 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Wade Hampton 28-21 in overtime on Sept. 20, 2019.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Marcus Robinson, ATH. Wade Hampton will have to account for Robinson on nearly every snap.
- CJ Ransom, RB/LB. Not only is Ransom the team's leading rusher, he also leads the team in sacks.
- Adam Clark, DB. Clark is riding the momentum of a 15-tackle game.
Wade Hampton
- Andrew Robinson, RB. Robinson is the Red Devils' leading rusher and is averaging seven yards a carry.
- Zach Terry, LB. Terry leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Keys to the game
Barnwell finds itself trying to regroup from a loss, something it hasn't had to do often in the past few seasons. ... The Warhorses expect to have their hands full on defense defending against the double wing and the option. … On offense the coaching staff is stressing taking care of the football after too many turnovers doomed the Warhorses against Pelion … The Warhorses lost a fumble and threw two interceptions — both of which were returned for touchdowns — in an uncharacteristic performance last week.
Williston-Elko (3-1, 3-1 Region 3-A) at Silver Bluff (1-2, 1-2 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Williston-Elko 20-6 on Aug. 30, 2019.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler has 12 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns this season, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown last week.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Rudolph has passed for 804 yards and nine touchdowns, and he leads the team with 304 rushing yards and six more scores.
- Deshawn Singleton, RB/DB. Singleton has rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries this season.
Silver Bluff
- Traevon Dunbar, RB. At this point it's evident to opponents that Dunbar will get a lot of touches, but that hasn't helped them stop the freshman back.
- Jordan Powell, WR/DB. Powell is a big target on offense and threat in the secondary.
- Xavier Wise, WR. Wise was on the receiving end of one of Silver Bluff's touchdowns last week.
Keys to the game
Dunbar could pose a big problem for a Williston-Elko defense that gave up a big rushing performance in its only loss this season to Wagener-Salley. ... The Bulldogs are well aware of the playmakers suiting up for Williston-Elko, and they'll have to be on their toes from whistle to whistle to keep players like Rudolph, Chandler, Singleton and Bryce Washington from getting loose. ... The Silver Bluff defense will look to duplicate its effort in last week's shutout against Edisto. ... Williston-Elko responded to its first loss of the year with a quick start against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, storming out to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 40-18 win.
Wagener-Salley (2-1, 2-1 Region 3-A) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-2, 1-2 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Wagener-Salley 26-22 on Nov. 29, 2019 in the Class A Upper State championship game.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Cameron Davis, RB. Davis rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago in the War Eagles' 50-33 win over Williston-Elko.
- Elijah Davis, DL/LB/TE. Davis can stuff the run, rush the passer and force turnovers, and he can also clear the way for the War Eagles' offense to have success.
- AJ Swedenburg, DB/WR. Swedenburg is a shutdown corner for the War Eagles, so he'll play a big role against what can be a potent passing offense.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Daquan Hicks, DL. Hicks made 10 tackles in last week's game against Blackville-Hilda.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart has 561 passing yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Weaver rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown against Blackville-Hilda, and he leads the Trojans this season with 428 yards and five scores.
Keys to the game
For Wagener-Salley, it all begins and ends with containing Leaphart. ... He missed the second half of last week's loss to Blackville-Hilda with an injury, and his status remains uncertain heading into this game. ... If he's unable to play or has to come out during the game, Ty Adams has taken snaps in a couple of games this season. ... RS-M will have to contend with Wagener-Salley's size, strength and physicality in the trenches. ... The War Eagles made small adjustments between their 42-0 loss to Blackville-Hilda and their 50-33 win over Williston-Elko, but head coach Willie Fox said the biggest difference between those two games was his team's mindset. ... There's lots of moving parts in the War Eagles' run game, so the Trojans will have to be smart defensively and not get caught up watching the wrong man.