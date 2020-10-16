Week 4 Prep Football Roundup

NORTH AUGUSTA 26, MIDLAND VALLEY 7
North Augusta moved a step closer to locking up an outright Region 5-AAAA title with a 26-7 Homecoming win over Midland Valley.
The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 3-0) can finish off a perfect run through the region schedule with a win next Friday at home against Aiken. Midland Valley (1-2, 0-2) hosts South Aiken next week.
BLACKVILLE-HILDA 12, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 6
Adonis Davis threw a touchdown pass to Ahmad Johnson with less than 4 minutes to play to put Blackville-Hilda ahead for good in another slugfest between Region 3-A rivals.
The Fighting Hawks (4-0, 4-0) host Calhoun County next week. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-2, 1-2) hosts Wagener-Salley in the latest edition of Aiken County's Class A rivalry.
LAURENS 34, AIKEN 6
Aiken dropped a road game – its second of the week – at Laurens on Friday night. The Hornets (0-2, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) visit North Augusta next Friday.
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 30, FOX CREEK 0
Fox Creek was shut out at home by Orangeburg-Wilkinson, keeping the Predators winless in their Class AAA debut. Fox Creek (0-3, 0-3 Region 5-AAA) visits Strom Thurmond next week.
PELION 34, BARNWELL 26
Second-ranked Barnwell was stunned at home Friday night by Pelion, which returned two interceptions and a kickoff for touchdowns and recorded a safety in a 34-26 win.
CJ Ransom had touchdown runs of 75 and 73 yards for the Warhorses, TJ Miller ran a punt back 50 yards for a score and Weston Sandifer threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Robinson as Barnwell led 26-18 at the half.
Barnwell (3-1, 2-1 Region 5-AA) hits the road next week to face Wade Hampton in a game with massive playoff implications.
SILVER BLUFF 47, EDISTO 0
Silver Bluff ended its string of stinging losses with a blowout on the road at Edisto. The Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2 Region 5-AA) host Williston-Elko next week in non-region play.
WILLISTON-ELKO 40, HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 18
Williston-Elko rebounded from last week's loss to Wagener-Salley with a big win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The Blue Devils (3-1, 3-1 Region 3-A) visit Silver Bluff next week.