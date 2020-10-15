Week 4 Prep Football Capsules

Midland Valley (1-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) at North Augusta (2-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Midland Valley 35-13 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Kolby Tucker, LB. Tucker finished last week's 27-13 win over Blacksburg with multiple sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.
- Brayden Hawkins, FB. Hawkins scored two rushing touchdowns last week.
- Alex Tucker, DB. Tucker made a key interception in the Mustangs' win. He and the entire defensive secondary will be tested often this week.
North Augusta
- The defensive line. This group has the chance to make it a long night for the Mustangs' offense – and their defense if they can't sustain drives.
- Austin Harrell, QB. Harrell has passed for 724 yards through three games, and he's rushed for 90 yards and four touchdowns.
- Jordan Wilburn, WR. Wilburn is the team's leading receiver with 302 yards on 15 catches.
Keys to the game
North Augusta can lock up at least a share of the Region 5-AAAA championship with a win, and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs may be locked up by the end of the night if some other results go their way. ... Harrell and the Jackets have piled up the yardage in the passing game, and three different players have rushed for two or more touchdowns already this season. ... North Augusta has loads of talent and experience on both lines, and that can be a nightmare for a Midland Valley team coming in after getting a confidence boost from a 27-13 win in which it scored 20 unanswered points to erase a third-quarter deficit. ... The Mustangs got their passing attack going a bit last game, something they could benefit from against the Yellow Jackets. ... The Midland Valley secondary, a unit which hasn't seen an opponent attempt more than 13 passes in its first two games, is in for its toughest test of the season.
Blackville-Hilda (3-0, 3-0 Region 3-A) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-1, 1-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Blackville-Hilda 26-24 in triple overtime on Nov. 22, 2019 in the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Blackville-Hilda
- Omarion Buckmon, RB/LB. The sophomore is the Fighting Hawks' leading rusher with 275 yards on 36 carries.
- Adonis Davis, QB/LB. Davis is a versatile, powerful offensive threat who's also one of the team's leading tacklers.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart had 194 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in last week's win over Denmark-Olar.
- Antavis Pickens, WR/DB. Pickens had 13 tackles (two for loss) against Denmark-Olar.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Weaver rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns last week and earned Aiken Standard Player of the Week honors.
Keys to the game
The good vibes from last week's win over Denmark-Olar need to continue for Ridge Spring-Monetta. ... The Trojans respond well when they start fast, and they got that in their 50-26 win over the Vikings. ... The offense played turnover-free, and there was a decline in penalties after committing way too many in a loss to Williston-Elko. ... RS-M will have to be especially sharp defensively against a Fighting Hawks offense that can pound the ball in the run game and then throw the ball over the defensive backs when they creep up to help. ... Blackville-Hilda was plagued by uncharacteristic errors last week and escaped with a 22-16 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Airport (2-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) at South Aiken (1-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Airport defeated South Aiken 17-16 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Players to watch
Airport
- Immanuel Bovain, RB. Bovain rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' season-opening win over Midland Valley.
- Tyler Dasher, QB. Dasher accounted for 156 yards of total offense and two touchdowns against the Mustangs.
South Aiken
- Jonathan Burns, WR/P. Burns is a go-to threat offensively, with 223 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games. He can be a weapon if the offense stalls, too – he averaged 41 yards on his seven punts last week.
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson has accounted for 458 yards of total offense and five touchdowns so far this season.
- Tracey Gamble, DL. Gamble has a team-high 21 tackles.
Keys to the game
The T-Breds have an opportunity to put themselves in position for a playoff spot with a win this week against an Airport team that hasn't had much time to prepare following Monday night's game against Aiken. ... The connection in the passing game between Hickson and Burns has been strong, and sophomore receiver Trace Zotter has emerged as a dependable target. ... South Aiken will again have to take what the Airport defense gives it against the T-Breds' run-pass option. Head coach Chris Hamilton said he's shuffled his young offensive line a bit to play to their strengths. ... The line paved the way for 273 yards of offense last week against a tough North Augusta defense.
Aiken (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) at Laurens (1-2, 1-2 Region 2-AAAA)
Last time they played
Aiken defeated Laurens 31-14 on Sept. 28, 2007.
Players to watch
Aiken
- Ferderian Terry, RB. Terry has proven to be a spark plug for the Hornets on offense and on kick returns.
- Phillip Collins, DT. Collins was disruptive along the defensive line in Aiken's game Monday night against Airport.
Laurens
- Jayden McGowan, RB. McGowan scored twice in Laurens' victory against Eastside last week.
- James Rawl, QB. Rawl has thrown four touchdowns so far this season.
Keys to the game
Laurens enters the game with the momentum of its first victory last season. ... The Hornets' defense will have to be alert up front as McGowan has the ability to break off big runs, like his 80-yard touchdown last week. ... Aiken will look to cut down on miscues like the momentum-shift fumble that drastically changed the game against Airport. ... The Hornets will have to rebound quickly after already playing a game this week. ... The Hornets faced Airport in their season opener after postponing their first two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Gilbert (3-0, 3-0 Region 5-AAA) at Strom Thurmond (1-1, 1-1 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Gilbert defeated Strom Thurmond 30-26 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Players to watch
Gilbert
- Colton Mason, RB. Mason has rushed for 681 yards this season, including 314 yards last week against Brookland-Cayce.
- Harley Boatwright, LB. Boatwright leads the team with 29 tackles.
Strom Thurmond
- Charquez Booker, RB. Booker is the team's leading rusher with 169 yards and five touchdowns.
- Stefon Morris, LB. Morris has had two consecutive games with double-digit tackles.
- Patrick Westbrook, QB. Westbrook hasn't thrown any interceptions this season.
Keys to the game
The Rebels are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 23-13 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Week 3. ... The Rebels led 13-6 heading into the fourth quarter before allowing 17 unanswered points to the Bruins. ... For the second time this season Strom Thurmond will face a running back with a propensity for rushing for more than 100 yards. ... The Rebels will likely rely more heavily on the run as well, after Booker saw limited carries last week.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (2-1, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) at Fox Creek (0-2, 0-2 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Demondray Carmichael, WR. Carmichael caught five passes for 112 yards in last week's 27-13 win over Strom Thurmond.
- Anthony Mack, QB. Mack completed 16 of 21 passes for 195 yards in the Bruins' win over the Rebels.
Fox Creek
- Kash Johnson, RB/DB. Johnson has run the ball well for the Predators early in the season.
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Johnson is a big play waiting to happen on every snap, meaning an offensive breakthrough could be seconds away at any time.
- Nick Williams, OL. The Predators' highly-recruited tackle can get the offense moving in the right direction.
Keys to the game
The Predators need to find a rhythm offensively after facing two stout defenses, and Orangeburg-Wilkinson boasts another one. ... Fox Creek has scored six points and has averaged 141.5 yards per game in season-opening losses to Brookland-Cayce and Gilbert. ... Third down will be important, as always, and the Predators will be looking for improvement in sustaining drives after going 1-for-12 on third downs against Gilbert. ... The Bruins gave Strom Thurmond fits on third downs and held the Rebels to 164 yards of offense in last week's win. ... Fox Creek will have to be sharp defensively against Mack, who played efficiently against a Strom Thurmond defense that typically has no trouble forcing turnovers.
Silver Bluff (0-2, 0-2 Region 5-AA) at Edisto (0-3, 0-2 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Edisto 38-8 on Oct. 16, 2015.
Players to watch
Silver Bluff
- Traevon Dunbar, RB. Dunbar has five rushing touchdowns this season.
- Maleik Williams, QB. Williams has shown an ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground.
- Breon Hill, DE. Hill has been one of the main disruptors for the Silver Bluff defense this season.
Edisto
- Johnny Clark, RB. Clark is the Cougars' go-to rusher.
- Troy Guest, LB. Guest led the team in tackles in last week's 42-0 loss to Allendale-Fairfax.
Keys to the game
Silver Bluff will attempt to snap a streak of close losses dating back to last season. ... Edisto can expect a heavy dose of Dunbar, a freshman who hasn't shied away from his role as the Bulldogs' feature back. ... The Cougars have given up more than 150 rushing yards in each game this season. Silver Bluff will look to clean up the one or two things head coach De'Angelo Bryant said could make the difference after last week's heartbreaking loss to Barnwell. ... One of those things was something Bryant described as Barnwell playing a few more snaps with a little more attitude than his Bulldogs did, and this week is a big opportunity to bounce back.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (1-2, 1-2 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (2-1, 2-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Williston-Elko 24-6 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Players to watch
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Jamareon Tyler, WR/DB. Tyler can pose problems for the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball and can score from anywhere on the field.
- Karrlen Waymyers, DL. The former Blue Devil will be a familiar face across from the Williston-Elko offensive line.
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler has nine catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he has intercepted a pass.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Rudolph accounted for 445 yards of total offense and four touchdowns last week, bringing his season totals to 957 yards and 12 scores.
- Bryce Washington, WR/DB. Washington has intercepted four passes this season, and last week he caught seven passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Keys to the game
A struggling Hunter-Kinard-Tyler offense could be the remedy for a Williston-Elko defense that gave up big play after big play in last week's 50-33 loss to Wagener-Salley. ... H-K-T took advantage of some uncharacteristic mistakes by Blackville-Hilda to give itself a shot at a win, so the Blue Devils will have to take care of the football and not dig themselves into any holes. ... Rudolph is the steady, efficient leader of the offense, and in Chandler and Washington he has two game-breakers at wide receiver he can get the ball to quickly if the Trojans bring pressure. ... Getting Rudolph and Deshawn Singleton (222 yards, three TDs) going in the run game could spell a long night for H-K-T.