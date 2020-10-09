Week 3 Prep Football Roundup

MIDLAND VALLEY 27, BLACKSBURG 13
Midland Valley picked up its first win of the season, beating Blacksburg on Homecoming. The Mustangs (1-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) visit North Augusta next week for a region game.
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 23, STROM THURMOND 13
Tenth-ranked Strom Thurmond fell on the road Friday night in region play. The Rebels (1-1, 1-1 Region 5-AAA) host defending region champion Gilbert next Friday.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 50, DENMARK-OLAR 26
No. 8 Ridge Spring-Monetta recovered from last week's loss to Williston-Elko by putting up 50 points in a road win over Denmark-Olar. The Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Region 3-A) host No. 5 Blackville-Hilda next week.
WAGENER-SALLEY 50, WILLISTON-ELKO 33
No. 10 Wagener-Salley bounced back in a big way from last week's shutout against Blackville-Hilda, hitting the road to stun No. 8 Williston-Elko. Wagener-Salley (2-1, 2-1 Region 3-A) is off next week, while Williston-Elko (2-1, 2-1) hosts Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.