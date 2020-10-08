Week 3 Prep Football Capsules

North Augusta (1-1, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA) at South Aiken (1-0, 0-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated South Aiken 35-24 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Donifon Brown, LB. Made 11 tackles (two for loss), had a sack and forced a fumble in last week's 41-6 win at Airport.
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week.
- Austin Harrell, QB. Passed for 286 yards in last week's win.
South Aiken
- Jonathan Burns, WR/P. Caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and also dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line in last week's 31-6 win at White Knoll.
- Jabez Oliphant, DL. Had seven tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in last week's win.
- Ethan Youmans, K. Had three touchbacks on kickoffs last week and also booted a 40-yard field goal.
Keys to the game
North Augusta has won three straight and 12 of the last 13 in the series. ... Buckson is averaging 101 yards per game in his return from injury. ... Yellow Jackets overcame a slow start to score 41 unanswered points a week after giving up a double-digit lead against Blythewood. ... Similarly, T-Breds outscored White Knoll 24-6 in the second half of last week's win. ... The game's best matchups may be on the lines. ... South Aiken has talent but not a lot of experience on the offensive line, but QB E.J. Hickson can improvise if the Jackets are able to bring pressure. ... On the other side, North Augusta's stout OL will be in for a battle with Oliphant and a South Aiken front seven that's the strength of the team. ... North Augusta took care of the football last week and will need to again Friday, as South Aiken forced three turnovers in last week's win. ... T-Breds will again lean on their defense and trust their offense.
Barnwell (2-0, 0-0 Region 5-AA) at Silver Bluff (0-1, 0-0 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Silver Bluff 42-7 on Sept. 6, 2019.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- TJ Miller, RB. Through two games, Miller leads the Warhorses' rushing attack with 205 yards and five touchdowns.
- Maurice Odom, TE. Seven of Odom's team-leading 17 tackles have been for a loss.
- CJ Ransom, RB/LB. Ransom is second on the team in tackles and has more than 100 yards rushing so far.
Silver Bluff
- Traevon Dunbar, RB. Dunbar shined in his first varsity start two weeks ago.
- Maleik Williams, QB. Sophomore southpaw tossed a touchdown pass in the season opener against Wade Hampton.
- Quentin Walker, DB. Walker made some big plays for the Bulldogs in their opener.
Keys to the game
Both teams have explosive playmakers on offense. ... Barnwell has used the same formula it has in recent years to get to 2-0, which is a strong rushing game with just the right amount of passing sprinkled in. ... The threat of Miller and Marcus Robinson rushing will have to be one of the main focuses for the Silver Bluff defense. ... On offense, the Bulldogs showed the ability to put up points in its opener. ... Dunbar is coming off a 100-plus yard rushing performance with three touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs had an extra week of preparation due to the postponement of its Week 2 game.
Wagener-Salley (1-1, 1-1 Region 3-A) at Williston-Elko (2-0, 2-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Williston-Elko 54-16 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Antwan Baker, WR/DB. Baker has the ability to get into the open field in a variety of ways in the War Eagles' offense.
- Elijah Davis, DL. Davis is a disruptor up front who will be tasked with derailing an efficient Williston-Elko offense.
- Jamari Stroman, DL. Stroman will also play a key role against a Williston-Elko offensive line that's playing with confidence.
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler had 11 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches and also intercepted a pass in last week's win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Rudolph completed 10 of 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 72 yards and two more scores last week.
- Bryce Washington, WR/DB/K. Washington has four interceptions through two games this season.
Keys to the game
Finishing drives has been a problem so far for Wagener-Salley, which scored 22 points in Week 1 but was shut out last week by Blackville-Hilda. ... In turn, that hurt the War Eagles defensively as they allowed 371 rushing yards to the Fighting Hawks. ... The defense will face a tough test against a Williston-Elko offense that was balanced and effective in last week's 32-6 win at Ridge Spring-Monetta. ... Rudolph played efficiently at QB again, with only one incompletion while also picking the right lanes in the run game. ... Should a play break down, Rudolph can always throw one up for grabs to Chandler, one of the area's top big-play threats. ... Wagener-Salley can't afford to turn the ball over, and Williston-Elko played opportunistically in forcing four turnovers last week. ... The Blue Devils were understandably excited after last week's win but need to play with an even keel this week in yet another big Region 3-A matchup. ... The War Eagles' 17-game region win streak is over, and they'll be eager to start a new one against a team they've outscored 114-42 in the previous two meetings.
Blacksburg (0-2, 0-2 Region 2-AA) at Midland Valley (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Blacksburg
- Jeremiah Foster, LB. Foster is the leader of the defensive unit for the Wildcats.
- Matt Davis, OL/DL. Davis is a key player along the offensive line who earned All-Region honors last season.
Midland Valley
- Joseph Smalls, RB/DB. Smalls ran for 123 yards in the Mustangs' season opener two weeks ago.
- Charles Evens, DB. Evans cam up with an interception the last time Midland Valley took the field.
- Dorian Hazel, RB. Hazel is another option Midland Valley can turn to out of the backfield.
Keys to the game
The extra week off may be a boost for Midland Valley which was short-handed in its loss to Airport in the opening week. ... This game is another opportunity for some of the Mustangs to take another step in progressing. ... Hazel and Smalls figure to factor into any success the offense hopes to have this week. ... The defense had a strong first half against Airport, but the Mustangs' offense needs to sustain drives in order to give those defenders a breather. ... The Blacksburg double-wing offense showed improvement last week putting up 27 points after being held to one score the week before.
Strom Thurmond (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AAA) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (1-1, 1-1 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Charquez Booker, RB. Booker, the reigning Player of the Week, is coming off of a four-touchdown performance.
- Stephon Morris, LB. The senior led the team with 10½ tackles in last week's victory.
- Devron Williams, LB/RB. Williams showed up on both sides of the ball last week with 93 total yards and 10 tackles.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Anthony Mack, QB. Mack passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns in last week's victory against Swansea.
- Chris Austin, LB. Austin made nine tackles last week.
Keys to the game
Strom Thurmond will look to ride the momentum from a strong offensive start. .... Booker picked up where he left off in his return after missing last season and the Rebels will likely turn to him often once again. .... The Bruins had a few turnover issues in its game against Swansea, something they'll need to shore up.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-1, 0-1 Region 3-A) at Denmark-Olar (0-2, 0-1 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Denmark-Olar 30-20 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Nehemiah Brooks, RB/LB. Brooks is the Trojans' leading tackler with 15 stops through two games.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart was banged up in last week's loss to Williston-Elko. If he's at 100%, he's a big-play threat on every snap.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Weaver leads the Trojans in rushing with 144 yards, and he has nine tackles through two games.
Denmark-Olar
- Xavier Oliver, RB/LB. Oliver made seven tackles and intercepted a pass in last week's loss to Barnwell.
- Chris Sanders, RB/LB/DB. Sanders rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Barnwell.
Keys to the game
Ridge Spring-Monetta head coach Brian Smith wants to see his team focus on the little things and get them right this week after a lot of self-inflicted wounds in last week's 32-6 loss to Williston Elko. ... Smith has added some intensity to practice this week to further season the younger players that make up a majority of the starting lineup. ... A strong start will be key for the Trojans, who want to leave last week behind them and get back in the win column in region play. ... Denmark-Olar was without its quarterback and played a little more run heavy last week against Barnwell, so his health will dictate what the Trojans' defense can expect to see.