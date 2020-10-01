Week 2 Prep Football Roundup

BARNWELL 56, DENMARK-OLAR 14
Second-ranked Barnwell rolled to another lopsided win Thursday night, crushing Class A opponent Denmark-Olar 56-14.
TJ Miller rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Warhorses (2-0), and Marcus Robinson scored twice – on a 15-yard run for the game's first touchdown and then on a 57-yard reception from Weston Sandifer that made it 43-14 just before halftime.
Barnwell led 21-8 after one quarter and slammed the door shut in the second.
The Warhorses begin Region 5-AA play next Friday with a road trip to rival Silver Bluff.