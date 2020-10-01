You have permission to edit this article.
Week 2 Prep Football Roundup

  • Updated
Barnwell_v_Saluda_12-6-19_0478.jpg (copy)

Barnwell's TJ Miller scored four touchdowns in the second-ranked Warhorses' 56-14 win over Denmark-Olar.

 Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard, file

BARNWELL 56, DENMARK-OLAR 14

Second-ranked Barnwell rolled to another lopsided win Thursday night, crushing Class A opponent Denmark-Olar 56-14.

TJ Miller rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Warhorses (2-0), and Marcus Robinson scored twice – on a 15-yard run for the game's first touchdown and then on a 57-yard reception from Weston Sandifer that made it 43-14 just before halftime.

Barnwell led 21-8 after one quarter and slammed the door shut in the second.

The Warhorses begin Region 5-AA play next Friday with a road trip to rival Silver Bluff.

