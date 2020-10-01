Week 2 Prep Football Capsules

Williston-Elko (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-0)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Williston-Elko 42-25 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Big-play threat scored on a 66-yard reception in last week's win over Calhoun County.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/LB. Accounted for 277 yards of total offense and four touchdowns last week.
- Bryce Washington, RB/DB. Intercepted two passes against Calhoun County.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Pelion.
- Tykeem Martin, WR/DB. Caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Pelion.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last week.
Keys to the game
Each side will be looking to keep the opponent's talented skill players in check, as both feature game-breakers who can score on any snap. ... Williston-Elko head coach Richard Bush is pleased with how his team executed in a 48-6 win over Calhoun County but cautioned they have to be able to put that behind them with another big Region 3-A game this week. ... Blue Devils lived in the backfield last week and rolled up 423 yards of offense. ... RS-M coach Brian Smith liked how his team competed all night and responded to some difficult situations in last week's 26-12 win over Pelion. ... The Trojans achieved some balance offensively and gained 380 total yards. ... RS-M's defense had four sacks, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass last week. ... RS-M is ranked No. 3 in Class A in the latest prep media poll. ... Williston-Elko also received votes in the poll.
Wagener-Salley (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A) at Blackville-Hilda (1-0, 1-0 Region 3-A)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Blackville-Hilda 49-12 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, OL/LB. The War Eagles have to play with discipline this week, and Brown is their leader on the field.
- Elijah Davis, DL. An expert disruptor on the defensive line, Davis can blow up plays before they have a chance to develop.
- AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB. Swedenburg has the game-breaking ability, and this week he can help keep the Hawks from getting to the edges.
Blackville-Hilda
- Adonis Davis, QB/LB. Senior leader on both sides of the ball has loads of experience and playmaking ability.
- Ahmad Johnson, ATH. Johnson the kind of quick burst and ability to change directions that makes him dangerous.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley head coach Willie Fox was pleased with his defense, which allowed -16 yards and forced six turnovers, in last week's 22-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. ... The offense will have to improve, though, after making way too many mistakes and getting into too many second- and third-and-long situations. ... War Eagles will have to be disciplined defensively against Blackville-Hilda playmakers that can plant a foot in the ground and then take off for big yardage in the other direction. ... Fighting Hawks beat Denmark-Olar 36-6 last week to open season. ... War Eagles have won 17 consecutive region games. ... Wagener-Salley is ranked sixth and Blackville-Hilda is ranked ninth in Class A in the latest prep media poll.
North Augusta (0-1) at Airport (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Airport defeated North Augusta 24-21 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Grayson Bridgers, WR. Bridgers caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown last week against Blythewood.
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Buckson ran for 113 yards in his first game back from a knee injury sustained midway through last season.
- Drew Stevens, K. Stevens, who booted a 40-yard field goal last week, has established himself as one of the state's top college prospects.
Airport
- Immanuel Bovain, RB. Bovain rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries last week against Midland Valley.
- Tyler Dasher, QB. Dasher rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on six carries and passed for 71 yards and another score against Midland Valley.
Keys to the game
This is the Region 5-AAAA opener for North Augusta. ... Airport is already 1-0 in the region, having beaten Midland Valley 20-0 last week. ... Yellow Jackets first-year head coach Jim Bob Bryant was pleased with how his team competed last week against Blythewood but felt they just made too many mistakes in giving up a double-digit lead in a 27-24 loss. ... This week he'd like to see them eliminate the self-inflicted wounds. ... This Airport team is bigger on both lines than Blythewood, so North Augusta will have its hands full up front. Airport allowed 176 rushing yards last week against Midland Valley.
South Aiken (0-0) at White Knoll (0-1)
Last time they played
White Knoll defeated South Aiken 35-34 on Aug. 25, 2017.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson has a full year of experience leading the offense and has the improvisational skills to keep plays alive.
- The offensive line. This young group will face a tough test against the Timberwolves.
- Jabez Oliphant, DL. Oliphant leads a defensive group that's expected to the T-Breds' strength.
White Knoll
- TJ Peebles, RB. Peebles is the Timberwolves' feature back.
- DeAree Rogers, DB. Rogers is a playmaker in the secondary.
Keys to the game
South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton wants to see his leaders step up defensively, both this week and throughout the season, to keep the T-Breds in games while the offense grows up. ... The offensive line is young, with four sophomores starting, but they practice against a strong defensive line every day. ... They'll need to keep Hickson's jersey clean, though he's shown he can thrive when having to make something out of nothing. ... T-Breds are young but athletic in the secondary, and playing behind a stout front seven could put them in position to make big plays. ... This is South Aiken's season opener after last week's game against Aiken was pushed back to Nov. 6. ... Timberwolves opened the season last week with a 66-0 loss to four-time defending Class AAAAA state champion Dutch Fork.
Fox Creek (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAA) at Gilbert (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Mike Adams, ATH. Adams can be mixed into the offense in a variety of ways to keep the Gilbert defense on its toes. He saw plenty of snaps at QB last week.
- Jadon Johnson, QB. One of the top playmakers in the area, Johnson took some big hits last week and will need to keep his jersey as clean as possible.
- Kash Johnson, RB/SS. Johnson got some key carries in last week's game against Brookland-Cayce and can also be dangerous as a kick returner.
Gilbert
- Colton Mason, RB/LB. 6-foot, 208-pound senior rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown last week.
- Bryce Smith, OL. 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior tackle helps pave the way for a balanced offense.
Keys to the game
The early-season grind continues for Fox Creek, which is facing its second consecutive defending region champion. ... Gilbert, ranked 10th in Class AAA, beat Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32-13 last week to open Region 5-AAA play. ... Predators will have to have a short memory following last week's 41-6 loss to Brookland-Cayce in their first game as a Class AAA member. ... Fox Creek forced three fumbles last week and will need to continue to make its own good luck. ... Predators managed just 157 yards, including only 32 passing, in last week's loss.
Strom Thurmond (0-0) at Brookland-Cayce (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AAA)
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Brookland-Cayce 14-13 on Oct. 27, 2017.
Players to watch
Strom Thurmond
- Patrick Westbrook, QB. Westbrook takes over as starting quarterback for the first time.
- Charquez Booker, RB. Booker returns as a junior after missing last season due to injury. He's expected to be the lead back for the Rebels.
- BJ Williams, DL. Williams is a force along the defensive line. The Bearcats will have to beware of him on each snap.
Brookland-Cayce
- Will Way, RB. Way ran for four touchdowns and more than 100 yards last week against Fox Creek.
- Skylar King, ATH. The athletic 6-1 junior can be utilized on both sides of the ball.
Keys to the game
The Rebels will have to quickly shake off any rust from a two-week hiatus from practice due to COVID-19 protocols. ... No. 8 Brookland-Cayce comes in with the momentum of a blowout victory in its season opener. ... The Rebels expect Westbrook to expand their vertical threat this season, so the pass game could be utilized often in the opener. ... Slowing Way is a top priority on defense, which is where players Devron Williams and BJ Williams will factor in heavily. ... Strom Thurmond received votes in the latest prep media poll.