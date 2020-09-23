Week 1 Thursday Prep Football Capsules

Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Edisto at Barnwell
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Edisto 41-0 on Oct. 9, 2015.
Players to watch
Edisto
- Dequan Jefferson, DL. Jefferson is one of only a few seniors on the Edisto roster and played a big role on the defensive line last season.
- Andrews Mount, OL. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, this lineman could be a factor for the Cougars' offense.
- TJ Williamson, DL. Williamson is one of the returners on a defensive line which lost a few big pieces from last year's team.
- Weston Sandifer, QB. Sandifer will get the start for the Warhorses in the post-Craig Pender era.
- Marcus Robinson, WR/RB/DB. The experienced Robinson factored into the offense, defense and return game last season.
Keys to the game
Youth could be the Warhorses' biggest hurdle with only a handful of starters returning from last year's team, which won a second consecutive Class AA Lower State championship. ... While Sandifer will be one of the new faces starting, his ability to control the game will allow the Warhorses to continue running the same offense as they have the past few seasons. ... One weapon the Warhorses can rely on will be TJ Miller, who found the end zone 18 times last season as a sophomore.
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Pelion
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Pelion 30-18 on Aug. 23, 2013.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Nehemiah Brooks, RB/LB. Made 112 tackles (7 for loss) and intercepted a pass last season.
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Totaled 2,277 yards of offense and 29 touchdowns last season.
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB. Made 63 tackles (8 for loss), intercepted 4 passes and returned 2 for touchdowns last season.
Pelion
- Deshontez Gray, DL/TE. 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior has power and speed to be a handful on both sides of the ball.
- Michael Fields, LB/TE. Junior has a knack for getting to the ball from his spot in the middle of the defense.
Keys to the game
Young Ridge Spring-Monetta team will have to overcome a lack of depth against an opponent with a larger roster. ... Leaphart is a big strength for the Trojans, as he has a firm grasp of the offense and combines quick-thinking with a nice touch on the deep ball. ... Brooks and Weaver will fill the void left by all-everything RB/LB Collier Sullivan, and each got a full season's worth of work in last year as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. ... Trojans only have one senior starter on either side of the ball, but return three starters on the OL.