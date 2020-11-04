Warhorses, Hawks meet for season finale

Blackville-Hilda (6-0, 6-0 Region 3-A) at Barnwell (4-2, 3-1 Region 5-AA)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Blackville-Hilda 62-18 on Aug. 29, 2019.
Players to watch
Blackville-Hilda
- Christopher Wilson, DE. Wilson has 37 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss to lead the team.
- Ahmad Johnson, ATH. Johnson threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown in last week's win over Williston-Elko.
Barnwell
- Adam Clark, DB/WR. Clark is one of the team's leaders on defense and also contributes on offense.
- TJ Miller, RB. Miller is the Warhorses' lead back this season and has scored 10 total touchdowns.
- CJ Ransom, LB/RB. Ransom leads the team in tackles for loss.
Keys to the game
Barnwell enters the game coming off a loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt in which it was held scoreless for the first time since 2017. The Warhorses have had a bit of a roller coaster of a season in the past few weeks, with disappointing offensive showings in two losses. In the games it's gone well for the Warhorses, the rushing attack has been the key focus. The Barnwell defense will get a look at several athletic playmakers featured on the Blackville-Hilda offense. The Hawks are also multi-dimensional and can make plays in the pass game as well. Both teams have wrapped up region play, with Blackville-Hilda winning Region 3-A and Barnwell still having a chance at another Region 5-AA title.