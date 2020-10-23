War Eagles run away from Trojans

WAGENER-SALLEY 30, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 8
MONETTA — Willie Fox and his Wagener-Salley football team have heard the naysayers.
The grumbling started after an underwhelming, mistake-filled win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in the season opener, far from the dominance they showed while winning 17 consecutive region games. It grew much louder following a 42-0 shutout against Blackville-Hilda, and the chatter persisted even after a bounce-back win over Williston-Elko.
Friday night, the War Eagles shut out the noise and shut down rival Ridge Spring-Monetta, blowing the game open late for a 30-8 win that keeps their playoff dreams alive and was a piece of sweet revenge after losing last year's Class A Upper State championship to the Trojans.
"There's so many people talking about everybody else," Fox said. "We're probably not gonna win the region this year, unless something happens, but we're not gone. I think our kids understand that. So many people, even people around us, are talking about, 'Hey, this is the new team. We fell off.' They didn't let any of that bother them. We talk all the time about what all we need, is to just stay together. They've done that. This is a big win. I'm so emotional right now, I can't talk."
AJ Swedenburg intercepted two passes and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Nathan Chandler and Cameron Davis each surpassed 100 yards rushing, and the defense held RS-M's sputtering offense in check.
Fox said during the week that it was a change in mindset that was more important than any adjustments to scheme or personnel in between the games against Blackville-Hilda and Williston-Elko. The War Eagles' "win anyway" attitude was on full display Friday, especially considering they were without two-way starter Jamari Stroman.
Someone would have to step up on an already-thin roster, and junior first-year player Tramechy Thomas-Walker and senior Jett Tyler answered the call.
"(Thomas-Walker has) never played a snap. We're so low on bodies right now. We came over here with 26 dudes, and he stepped in here and helped us win a football game," Fox said. "On the flip side of that, Jett Tyler, who's a senior, played his spot on defense. I can't explain how proud I am of those two guys. Guys who literally never get in the game. They stepped into starting roles and won this football game tonight."
There were key contributions all around, of course – when there's only 26 players to choose from, it can't be a one- or two-man show.
It was a disastrous start to the game for RS-M, which stopped Wagener-Salley on fourth-and-goal from the 1 but then handed two points to the War Eagles on the next snap on Remedee Leaphart's intentional grounding in the end zone. The Trojans' ensuing kickoff was run back for a touchdown by Swedenburg, and Wagener-Salley led 8-0 halfway through the first quarter.
The Trojans (2-3, 1-3 Region 3-A) only ran four plays – well, a fifth after an untimed down – on offense in the first quarter, yet they tied it up in the first minute of the second on Leaphart's 5-yard touchdown run.
Wagener-Salley (3-1, 3-1) went back ahead of Davis' 2-yard touchdown run and, despite all of the potential disasters RS-M faced, the score remained 16-8 through three quarters.
Ian Stroman's 13-yard touchdown run and Chandler's 14-yarder came just over 3 minutes apart to put the game out of reach, and the game was called with 1:37 on the clock and the War Eagles driving again due to increasing tensions that threatened to boil over further than some isolated shoving away from the ball.
"It's 16-8 in the third quarter and we kind of fell apart in the end," said RS-M head coach Brian Smith, who added that he was disappointed in how his players reacted at times to spoil a hard-fought game. "I felt like, coming in, we had to be able to throw the ball. We couldn't throw well. We had trouble protecting at times. We held the ball too long, and all of that, and that hurt us. We couldn't really get the passing game going."
The passing game never materialized – the Trojans attempted five passes and completed none. The running game – behind 44 yards from Leaphart and 53 from Dantrell Weaver – was never consistent enough to get over the hump.
"It means we probably don't make the playoffs," said Smith. "It means they make the playoffs. It means we're sitting here right now, we're probably gonna start looking for a Week 8 game to try to add another game. We feel like we're a young squad, and we want to work. We want to get every opportunity we can to play the game we love. We still want to win the next two. Crazier things have happened in 2020. So you never know."
Friday's game looked completely unlike last November's Upper State championship in more ways than one. This time the War Eagles celebrated following the win with the Aiken County Class A rivalry trophy, which they retained last year but lost out on a chance for a far bigger one.
Wagener-Salley's playoff chase continues with next week's home game against Denmark-Olar, followed by a home game Nov. 6 against Calhoun County. RS-M finishes off the season with road trips to Calhoun County and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.