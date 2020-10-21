top story Vote for the Week 4 Tyler's Tire Prep Football Player of the Week STAFF Eric Russell Author email Oct 21, 2020 Oct 21, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Week 4 Tyler's Tire Prep Football Player of the Week Cast your vote for the Week 4 Player of the Week. You voted: AJ Chandler, WR/DB, Williston-Elko: 2 Rec TDs, 50-yard Fumble return TD Demaurion Ginn, LB/DB, South Aiken: 13 Tackles, 2 TFL, Austin Harrell, QB. North Augusta: 25-34, 287 pass yards, 36 rush yards 2 TDs Vote View Results Back High School Football Game Balls: Defenses strike back in Week 4 By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com High School Football South Aiken prevails over Airport in low-scoring contest By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com High School Football Rebels battle, come up short in region clash vs. Indians By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com Eric Russell Author email Today's Top Headlines Harrison elevates third-party candidate in bid to pull GOP SC Senate votes from Graham SC's jobless rate keeps dropping. But it's not because of people finding work. Clemson likely leads US colleges in COVID cases. Required testing, tracing slows spread. Obama tapes new ad for Harrison while Haley, Scott tout Graham in SC Senate race Greenville County deputy killed in I-85 collision following fight during traffic stop Why Columbia missed out on more March Madness hoops, closed IHOP gets new owner Former Marine Corps officials ask for Mace's Parris Island claims to be 'toned down' Bringing Brownsville back: Summerville to reinvest in historic Black community Rising tides take Charleston to the brim, threatening businesses — even when it's sunny Charleston school board candidates differ on school choice, superintendent's performance