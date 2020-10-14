top story Vote for the Week 3 Tyler's Tire Prep Football Player of the Week STAFF Eric Russell Author email Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Week 3 Tyler's Tire Prep Football Player of the Week Cast your vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week. You voted: Cameron Davis, RB, Wagener-Salley: 15 carries, 220 yards, 3 TDs Traevon Dunbar, RB, Silver Bluff: 18 carries, 204 yards, 2 TDs CJ Ransom, RB, Barnwell: 20 carries, 198 yards, 2 TDs Dantrell Weaver, RB, Ridge Spring-Monetta: 22 carries, 232 yards, 3 TDs Vote View Results Back Eric Russell Author email Today's Top Headlines US Supreme Court rejects SC's effort to cut off public funding for Planned Parenthood Teen charged in Summerville crash that killed 3 on Nexton Parkway Coming back or closed forever? The latest on 12 Charleston area restaurants in COVID limbo New Jersey developer ready to begin work on Downtown Nexton in Summerville HCS official says COVID-19 rise could be ‘fluke;’ teachers call decisions ‘mind-blowing’ 5-day attendance for secondary schools is problematic. Greenville is working on it. Former Columbia car dealership finally to get new life as expanded tire shop COVID-19 in schools: Where the cases are in Horry, Georgetown counties Early voting opened in SC Monday with widespread interest across the state Greenville County early voting locations 'slammed' for second week in a row