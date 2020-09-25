Short-handed Mustangs stumble against Eagles

AIRPORT 20, MIDLAND VALLEY 0
GRANITEVILLE — Second-year Midland Valley head football coach Kenny Freeman can see the signs of progress.
He saw a few Friday night in the Mustangs' season opener – but maybe the most important was how he saw them react after a 20-0 loss to Airport.
"You know, we're a lot tougher. We played hard the first half," he said. Second half we got tired, and we're already down five or six starters to injury. We lost another three or four as the game went on, and now we're going deep into the bench, quickly. They battled hard. What's even better is they're disappointed they lost, which is something we're moving in the right direction."
Playing short-handed makes an overhaul even more difficult for a new-look Midland Valley, which is sporting throwback uniforms complete with a metallic Mustang helmet logo to go along with an old-school double-wing offense.
The Mustangs showed flashes of what they can become, making stop after key stop defensively while holding Airport scoreless for the first 23:06 of the game. Airport quarterback Tyler Dasher side-stepped a couple of rushers and sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Airport took advantage of a gassed Midland Valley defense – due to injuries and a few too many quick series by the offense – to score twice in the third quarter. Immanuel Bovain, who opened the game with a 35-yard run, scored from a yard out with 7:03 left in the third, and his 28-yard run set up an 11-yard touchdown from Dasher to Gavin Epps on a pop pass.
Those big plays were nowhere to be found for most of the game, as Freeman saw the Mustangs' defenders correctly diagnose plays and make the necessary stops. Senior captain Kolby Tucker and junior Kane Walker each got in for a few big tackles, Charles Evans intercepted a pass in the end zone in the third quarter, and freshman Antrone Butler and sophomore Kamren DeHayes kept finding a way to the football.
"As you grow up, it's maturity. They're starting to read their keys and not just running around like a chicken with their head cut off. We're getting there," he said. "I know they're disappointed. I'm disappointed. When you're digging so deep into the bench – they battled, and I'll take that."
Joseph Smalls led Midland Valley offensively with 123 hard-fought yards, routinely emerging from a pile in the middle of the field to squirt forward for a nice gain. Freeman said Dorian Hazel showed potential on a few of his nine carries, which netted 34 yards, and converted guard Brayden Hawkins played strong in his new role at fullback.
"JoJo, he's bought in 100% and he's just going hard. It's his senior year and he's going to give it everything he's got," Freeman said. "We've got a few more like that, as well, but a couple of them are out with injuries that there's nothing they can do about it."