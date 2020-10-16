Rebels battle, come up short in region clash vs. Indians

GILBERT 28, STROM THURMOND 21
JOHNSTON — In a region rivalry where every game exceeds the hype and goes down to the wire, every play is a big one.
Friday night, Gilbert had just enough extra big plays to score a 28-21 win over Strom Thurmond in another hard-fought classic between these prep football programs.
Indians running back Colton Mason had another big game, rushing for 151 of his 232 yards in the second half, and Gilbert's defense made one last stop in the final minute to lock up the Region 5-AAA title.
Strom Thurmond (1-2, 1-2) came into this one battered and bruised, in more ways than one. The Rebels allowed 17 unanswered points in a 23-13 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson last week to put a blemish on their region record, and their list of inactive players Friday night included two of their most important ones – star defensive end and tight end BJ Williams and do-everything Devron Williams, who spent the night hyping up their teammates from the sideline.
Head coach Antwaun Hillary said he had no interest in making any excuses for his team, which got off to a late start to the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Instead, he was too proud of his players to make excuses.
"Just a lot of fight, a lot of grit, a lot of tenacity," he said. "I thought our offensive line, especially in the first half, I thought they blocked their butts off. I thought our backs ran it hard. It kind of came down to the fact that we couldn't get off the field and we gave up too many big plays. Other than that, I thought they guys did a good job. We fought. We fought."
Rebels quarterback Patrick Westbrook was hit as he attempted to pass on fourth-and-10 from the Gilbert 48-yard line with 1:06 to go. The Rebels, who spent all of their timeouts to ensure they'd have time left for a tying score, couldn't do anything but watch as the Indians kneeled out the clock on the fourth consecutive meeting between the two decided by seven points or less.
Westbrook went 9-for-15 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yarder to Gregory Bryant with 7:58 remaining to cut the Rebels' deficit to 28-21.
Bryant intercepted a Gilbert pass near midfield with just over 6 minutes left in the game, but the Indians' defense held and forced a punt. They were pinned at their own 7 following a punt, meaning the Rebels would be in prime position if they could make another stop.
Instead, Mason picked up 29 yards on third-and-2, his final big carry on a night full of them.
"He's a big running back, a whole lot bigger than he looked on film," said Hillary He does a good job of just falling forward and getting 3 or 4 (yards). They're pretty heavy up front, too, and we're a little undersized, but again, I thought my guys battled all night and that's all I can ask for as a football coach."
Mason, who rushed for 314 yards last week against Brookland-Cayce, was such a threat with the ball in his hands that he made the play-action pass a deadly option. Gilbert struck for two touchdowns after faking the handoff, after which at least one Rebel defender would pop an empty-handed Mason as a receiver ran free.
A 40-yard pass from Izayah Whiteside to Gage Gunter put Gilbert ahead 7-0 midway through the first quarter, and the Rebels tied it up with Westbrook and TJ West connected for a 35-yard score.
Whiteside and Westbrook capped off punishing drives with 2-yard touchdown runs, and the teams were tied at 14 at the half.
Whiteside's second touchdown pass made it 20-14 early in the third quarter, and Mason's 27-yard rushing score gave the Indians a two-touchdown lead.
The Rebels answered back with Westbrook's long touchdown to Bryant, a deep ball that came after several physical runs with a variety of backs. That offensive versatility put the ball in a lot of players' hands and produced 266 yards – 149 passing, 117 rushing – against a stingy Gilbert defense.
"It just allows us to get the ball to our playmakers. We did that," Hillary said. "Just going back looking at the touch chart, I thought everybody had – we probably could've got it to Charquez (Booker) a little bit more, but he caught the ball out of the backfield real good tonight, too. Proud of our guys, man. Coach (Chad) Leaphart does a great job with (Gilbert). Unfortunately, the last couple years we haven't been able to beat them. We beat them in '18, but we're gonna keep battling. We ain't going nowhere."
Strom Thurmond hosts Fox Creek next week in Region 5-AAA play.