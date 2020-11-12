Prep Football Preview Capsules

Class AAAA playoffs
May River (3-1) at North Augusta (4-1)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
May River
- Ahmad Green, QB. Green has completed 60 percent of his passes and averages more than 10 yards per carry this season.
- Jaiden Jones, RB. Jones is the Sharks' second-leading rusher, averaging just under 100 yards per game.
North Augusta
- Austin Harrell, QB. Harrell has passed for 1,286 yards in five games and rushed for nine touchdowns.
- Bryson Mealing, OL/DL/P. Mealing is third on the team with 43 tackles and leads the Jackets with 10 tackles for loss.
- Jordan Wilburn, WR. Wilburn leads the team in catches (24) and receiving yards (472).
Keys to the game
Disciplined defense will be important for North Augusta against Green in run-pass option situations. ... Green, Jones and Cameron Scott all have around the same amount of carries for an offense that runs the ball about 75 percent of the time, so the Jackets will have to make sure to read their keys and hit the right gaps. ... However, creeping up too much in the secondary opens things up for Green to throw the ball over the top of the defense. ... The Jackets have lived in opposing backfields all season, averaging nine tackles per loss per game. ... North Augusta's passing attack has generated 260 yards per game and has often overwhelmed opposing defenses. ... Establishing a consistent run game would make the pass even more of a weapon. ... The Sharks had blowout wins over James Island, Bluffton and Colleton County and lost by 23 to Beaufort in Region 7-AAAA.
Myrtle Beach (5-2) at South Aiken (4-1)
Last time they played
Myrtle Beach defeated South Aiken 21-14 in overtime on Nov. 16, 1990 in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Players to watch
Myrtle Beach
- Ryan Burger, QB. Or Jake Doty, or possibly another option at quarterback if Burger is indeed too injured to play Friday night.
- JJ Jones, WR. The 6-foot-3 senior, a North Carolina commit, is one of the state's best receivers.
South Aiken
- Demaurion Ginn, LB. Ginn leads the team in tackles (48) and tackles for loss (11), and he's tied for the team lead with five sacks.
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson has passed for 942 yards and nine touchdowns through five games, and he's added three rushing touchdowns.
- Dominick Hodge, DB. Hodge is one of three T-Breds with two interceptions this season.
Keys to the game
The South Aiken defense has been the strength of the team all season long, and it will have to be again against a potent Myrtle Beach offense with a lot of question marks. ... T-Breds coach Chris Hamilton, a former longtime Myrtle Beach assistant, knows as well as anyone what the Seahawks like to do, but the offense could look different depending on who's available to play quarterback. ... Whoever that QB is, the T-Breds will have to get to him and keep him from tossing the big pass to the Seahawks' star receivers. ... South Aiken will need a big game out of Hickson, who has shown throughout the season he can make good decisions and put the offense on his back when needed. ... The run game showed signs of improvement in the T-Breds' last game, a win over Lexington.
Class AA playoffs
Barnwell (4-3) at Woodland (5-1)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Woodland on Oct. 25, 2019.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- Adam Clark, RB. Clark scored two touchdowns in the Warhorses' game last week.
- CJ Ransom, RB/LB. Ransom's contributions on the defensive side of the ball could be even more important this week.
- TJ Miller, RB. The Warhorses rely heavily on Miller in the run game.
Woodland
- Markaden Bryant, RB. Bryant has rushed for a team-high 444 yards and seven touchdowns on 66 carries.
- Keyaun Johnson, QB. Johnson is averaging two touchdown passes a game this season.
Keys to the game
Barnwell will have to contend with Woodland's balanced offense. ... The Wolverines are averaging 172 passing yards a game, but they have also hit their stride in the run game in recent weeks. ... Barnwell will have to try to do something not many teams have this season, force Johnson into mistakes. ... Barnwell faded late in last week's loss to Blackville-Hilda, something it will look to avoid this week. ... The Warhorses will also look to limit some of the costly turnovers that have stalled the offense in recent weeks. ... Woodland's defense has been stingy all season, allowing more than two touchdowns in only one game this season – a 56-0 loss to Abbeville.
Class A playoffs
McCormick (5-1) at Wagener-Salley (5-1)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated McCormick 44-0 on Nov. 15, 2019 in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
McCormick
- A'Chean Durant, RB/DB. Durant, one of the state's top running backs, is always a threat to go the distance.
- Suderian Harrison, QB/DB. Harrison can break free for big runs and is accurate when throwing quick passes to his playmakers.
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, LB/OL. Brown has 46 tackles and a team-high 17 tackles for loss, and he leads an offensive line that clears the way for 265 rushing yards per game.
- Nathan Chandler, QB/LB. Chandler is responsible for 729 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns this season.
- Elijah Davis, TE/LB. Davis has 53 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks and two forced fumbles, and he's a key blocker up front.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley is familiar with McCormick's playmakers and knows that those guys can't get the ball in open space, or it could end up being a long night for the War Eagles. They're used to playing against star skill-position players throughout Region 3-A and shouldn't be overwhelmed by a Division I talent at running back and a slippery runner at quarterback. ... Everyone knows the War Eagles like the power run on offense, but they're coming off rare back-to-back 100-yard passing games, and Chandler has been spreading the ball out to keep opposing defenses from focusing on one receiver.
Williston-Elko (4-3) at Lamar (5-1)
Last time they played
Lamar defeated Williston-Elko 48-22 on Nov. 16, 2018 in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler is the team's top receiver with 24 catches for 487 yards and six touchdowns.
- Javier Rudolph, QB/DB. Rudolph has accounted for 1,872 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns through seven games.
- Bryce Washington, WR/DB/K. Washington has caught 22 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, and he has a team-high six interceptions.
Lamar
- Patrick Anderson, RB. Anderson has rushed for a team-high 351 yards on 40 carries.
- Tyler McManus, QB. McManus has passed for 599 yards and eight touchdowns, and he's rushed for 260 yards and four more scores.
Keys to the game
Williston-Elko will have to contend with a high-powered Lamar offense with several options in the running game, including a dual-threat quarterback who's more than capable of putting up big numbers. ... The Blue Devils can put up big numbers of their own, especially when Rudolph has enough time to operate efficiently. ... Williston-Elko will have to do a good job of limiting its mistakes against a team that knows how to capitalize when given the opportunity.
Regular season Week 8
Midland Valley (1-4, 0-3 Region 5-AAAA) at Aiken (0-3, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Midland Valley defeated Aiken 20-10 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Joesph Smalls, RB. Smalls is one of the many options the Mustangs have in the rushing attack.
- Dorian Hazel, RB. Hazel also gets a fair amount of carries.
Aiken
- Ferdarian Terry, RB. Terry is one of the Hornets' most explosive offensive weapons.
- Zachary Bailey, DE. Bailey has the ability to break up plays in the backfield.
Keys to the game
This twice-delayed game amounts to an exhibition to close out the season for each team. Aiken will be looking to end what has been a difficult season on a high note, after having several games either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. ... It's no mystery at this point that Midland Valley will run the ball. ... The battle along the lines will go a long way in determining the outcome of this game. ... Midland Valley's offense struggled in a shutout loss in its last outing. ... The halting of play has played a role in preventing Aiken from much momentum this season. ... The Hornets' offense has been held to nine total points in its past two games.