Prep Football Playoff Preview Capsules

North Augusta (5-1) at North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
Last time they played
North Myrtle Beach defeated North Augusta 38-31 in triple overtime on Nov. 8, 2019, in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Grayson Bridgers, WR. Bridgers had 141 yards and scored two touchdowns in last week's overtime win over May River.
- Austin Harrell, QB. Harrell has passed for 1,498 yards and six touchdowns this season, and he's also rushed for 213 yards and nine touchdowns.
- Bryson Mealing, OL/DL/P. Mealing had a strong game last week and will need to have another against a powerful rushing offense.
North Myrtle Beach
- Nyliek Livingston, RB. Livingston has rushed for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
- Chase Simmons, OL/DL. Simmons, who committed to Coastal Carolina on Thursday, is credited with six pancake blocks, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Keys to the game
North Augusta will have to be ready to win battles at the line of scrimmage against a North Myrtle Beach team that bullies its opponents up front. ... The Yellow Jackets have been strong defensively during their five-game winning streak, allowing an average of 9 points per game. ... This week they'll face a Chiefs offense that just ran for 404 yards in last week's blowout win over at-large opponent James Island. ... A balanced North Augusta offense produced 379 total yards last week against May River, a game in which the Jackets overcame a 13-0 deficit to win in overtime. ... Harrell is averaging 249.7 yards per game and could have success against the Chiefs' defense, like he did last year when he came off the bench and passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Barnwell (5-3) at Marion (5-1)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Marion 47-7 on Nov. 12, 1954, in the Class B playoffs.
Players to watch
Barnwell
- CJ Ransom, RB/LB. Ransom has been a force on the field, but his leadership has been a big part of his contribution to the team this season as well.
- Marcus Robinson, RB. Robinson is one of the Warhorses' many explosive playmakers.
- Clay Pender, DB/WR. Pender has been one of the young Warhorses who have really progressed this season.
Marion
- Qua’Liek Crawford, RB. Crawford ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in Marion’s playoff opener.
- Levern Bell, LB. Bell led the Swamp Foxes' defensive efforts last week.
Keys to the game
The Warhorses were able to put together one of their best performances of the season last week, which should provide some much needed momentum heading into Friday’s game. … Marion presents a big physical task for the Barnwell defense. … The Warhorses can expect a heavy dose of the run, with Crawford seeing a majority of the carries. ... Offensively, Barnwell is likely to try to continue the success it had on the ground last week, but head coach Dwayne Garrick said they won’t hesitate to spread things out when opportunities arise.
Wagener-Salley (6-1) at Lamar (6-1)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Lamar 24-12 on Nov. 22, 2019, in the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, OL/LB. Brown had 16 tackles and helped open room for the offense to accumulate 497 total yards in last week's 48-38 win over McCormick.
- Elijah Davis, TE/LB. Davis will play a key role in trying to slow down a balanced Lamar offense.
- AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB. Swedenburg accounted for 293 yards of offense and five touchdowns and also intercepted a pass against McCormick.
Lamar
- Derrick Higgins, WR/DB. Higgins rushed for two touchdowns in last week's 48-12 win over Williston-Elko.
- Tyler McManus, QB. McManus has passed for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games, and he's also rushed for328 yards and five touchdowns.
Keys to the game
This year's Lamar offense is more balanced than last year's, so Wagener-Salley will have to be prepared to stop McManus in the passing game in addition to the variety of options the Silver Foxes have to run the ball. ... Swedenburg, who scored the opening touchdown in last year's playoff win, is coming off an all-time great game against McCormick and will give Lamar fits if he's allowed to touch the ball in space. ... The War Eagles overcame a couple of multiple-score deficits to beat McCormick last week and extend their season, further showing the change in attitude that has them expecting to find a way to win any way. ... Turnovers played a key role in last year's game, and Lamar will have to avoid those this time around in order to give their offense a chance to build some rhythm.