Prep football games to watch

Tickets to the most highly-anticipated high school football games can be awfully hard to come by during a normal year.
The pandemic-shortened schedule of 2020 figures to be like that for every game – just look at Monday, when the limited number of electronic tickets available for Friday's city rivalry between Aiken and South Aiken sold out in just a few hours.
They're all must-see games this year, so putting together some type of list of the "best" games to look forward to is a bit of a fool's errand. So instead of some type of ranking of games, here are a few of the games that have our attention in each of the season's seven weeks.
Note: This list only includes games that will take place within the Aiken Standard coverage area. This was done with two things in mind – travel to out-of-town games may be just a little more complicated this year, and, well, this list would be entirely too long if those games were also listed. Don't worry, we're still plenty interested in games like Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce (Week 2), Barnwell at Wade Hampton (Week 5) and Ridge Spring-Monetta at Calhoun County (Week 6).
Week 1
• South Aiken at Aiken
This one's self-explanatory. The city rivalry is still the city rivalry, even if this edition will be unlike any before it. Hagood Stadium could be completely empty, and there'd still be no lack of intensity and energy on the field.
Week 2
• Midland Valley at Aiken
Two programs trying to build off a few recent rocky seasons, and one of them is going to pick up a big Region 5-AAAA win right out of the gate.
• Wagener-Salley at Blackville-Hilda
Region 3-A powerhouses square off in what should be another absolute slugfest. Defending league champ Wagener-Salley is now the team to beat, and Blackville-Hilda will surely be taking dead aim.
Week 3
• North Augusta at South Aiken
This will be new North Augusta head coach Jim Bob Bryant's introduction into what's been a fierce series over the last several years.
• Barnwell at Silver Bluff
Another big rivalry that needs no explanation. This one counts again toward the playoff race, as it always should, after realignment brought the two back together in Region 5-AA.
Week 4
• Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
This series has had region championship implications recently, and it hasn't disappointed – the combined margin of victory over the last three years has been only 16 points.
Week 5
• Fox Creek at Strom Thurmond
Here's something new that realignment has delivered – an all-Edgefield County matchup, with the Predators joining Region 5-AAA to finally face the Rebels.
• Wagener-Salley at Ridge Spring-Monetta
It doesn't get much better than Aiken County's Class A rivalry. This one is a rematch of November's Upper State championship game, which the Trojans won in one of the area's best games in years.
Week 6
• Blackville-Hilda at Williston-Elko
Barnwell County rivals tangle in a big region clash that happens to fall late in the playoff chase. Every week feels like a rivalry week in Region 3-A, but this will be a special first for new Blue Devils head coach Richard Bush.
Week 7
• Calhoun County at Wagener-Salley
While smaller leagues have non-region dates scheduled during the season's final weeks, Region 3-A will be wrapping up on the last Friday of the regular season. This one could very well factor into the region title race.