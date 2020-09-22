Prep football: Five questions for Week 1

1. How long could this season possibly last?
Who knows? Let's worry about all of that once we get there. We've made it this far when it didn't seem possible not that long ago, and we're here primarily because so many people did their part to get through the offseason as safely as possible.
Sure, the games are going to be different than they've ever been. Pre-ordered electronic tickets and other contactless transactions, social distancing inside the stadium, masks worn once inside – it's all different and in some cases may be inconvenient, but if that's what it takes for all of our student-athletes to be able to play – and for fans to attend – then it's more than worth it.
There are going to be kinks to be worked out, especially where all of that new technology is concerned, but let's control what we can control and just be patient. It's Week 1 for everyone, after all.
2. With mostly everyone on a level playing field as far as postponed workouts and practices, who will have the edge in the first part of the season?
Beyond any obvious talent gaps, it may just come down to who's able to get into a rhythm faster. Conditioning and familiarity with the system will be key, as they always are are the beginning of a normal season. Who's in better shape may be even more important now, considering how little time teams were actually able to spend together.
The August heat is long gone, but game shape still isn't a given if the work wasn't put in over the summer. With so little time to actually work on schemes, play calling likely won't be anywhere near as complex as it normally would be – so we'll soon find out exactly how good teams are at what they've chosen to do.
3. Will Aiken vs. South Aiken truly feel like the city rivalry with such a reduced crowd?
Look at it this way – an entire senior class just passed through South Aiken without a loss to Aiken High on the football field for the first time ever. The reverse side of that is that a senior class just passed through Aiken High without a win against South Aiken – and many of them have dads, brothers, uncles and cousins who never lost in the city rivalry.
Then add in some of the non-rivalry elements. South Aiken wants to bounce back from a rough year last year, while Aiken desperately wants to break through after the toughest stretch in school history.
Then consider just the general excitement of everyone being back on the field when there were no guarantees it would happen.
Yeah, the competitive fire will be blazing down on the field at Hagood Stadium this Friday night, and that would be the case even if there were zero fans.
4. How will Fox Creek fare in its first game as a Class AAA member?
So, this one's a bit of a double-edged sword. It's the Predators' introduction to Class AAA, and it's against a Brookland-Cayce team that won a region title in Class AAAA last season before moving down.
That's a tough draw, right? Well, Fox Creek is used to those when it comes to realignment. Head coach LaFayette Stewart joked that his team has gone from the SEC West (in the previous Region 2-AA gauntlet) to the SEC East (now in Region 5-AAA). He threw a lot of sophomores into the fire last year against some of the state's best teams, so don't expect the bright lights to blind them now.
5. Who will score the biggest win in Week 1?
We all will, because football is finally back.