North Augusta falls to Blythewood on late touchdown run

BLYTHEWOOD 27, NORTH AUGUSTA 24
NORTH AUGUSTA — Blythewood scored a touchdown with 1:57 to go in the fourth quarter to lead the Bengals to a 27-24 win over North Augusta in Friday's season opener.
Dhani Dixon ran it into the end zone from 6 yards out, which proved to be the game winner. The extra point was blocked, which kept it at a 3-point margin. On North Augusta's final drive, the Yellow Jackets turned it over on downs on their own 40 yard line and Blythewood ran out the clock.
The game was Jim Bob Bryant's first game as North Augusta's head coach and the Jackets got off to a hot start, scoring on their first two possessions. Yellow Jackets quarterback Austin Harrell ran a quarterback sneak from a yard out to score on the first possession, and then threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Bridgers on the second to go up 14-0.
Blythewood came back strong in the second quarter, with quarterback Angelo Donato throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Chase Smith. Then, on North Augusta's ensuing possession, DJ Hutcherson blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to tie the game at 14-14.
North Augusta struck back with Harrell running into the end zone from 6 yards out with 1:15 to go in the second quarter after driving 95 yards to take a 21-14 lead into the half.
Both teams struggled to get much going on offense in the third quarter until North Augusta kicker Drew Stevens converted a 40-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-14 with 6:37 left in the quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to Blythewood. Donato threw a touchdown pass to Chancellor Lorick that cut the lead to three points with 11:11 to go.
North Augusta had the ball on a short-length fourth down at the Blythewood 4 yard line and opted to go for it, rather than kick a field goal. They couldn't convert and Blythewood took over, but the North Augusta defense forced a punt.
On their next possession, North Augusta fumbled the snap and Blythewood recovered at their own 38 yard line. They then drove down the field and Dixon scored the game winner.
North Augusta senior Jacari Buckson had 113 yards rushing on 26 carries and lost a fumble while Jordan Wilburn had 90 yards on three receptions. Harrell completed 7 of 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 13 yards and two touchdowns.
North Augusta will look to get back on track again next week at Airport. Blythewood will have their first home game next week against Northwestern.