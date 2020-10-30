Late mistakes doom Blue Devils, Fighting Hawks clinch region

BLACKVILLE-HILDA 42, WILLISTON-ELKO 22
WILLISTON — Holding a 22-14 lead with 9:19 to play, and with a chance to force a tie atop Region 3-A, suddenly the Williston-Elko football team kept getting in its own way.
Held without a big play for much of the game, and with a shot at an undefeated region title, Blackville-Hilda kept cashing in on those mistakes.
The Fighting Hawks scored 28 unanswered points over the final 8:27 to stun Williston-Elko with a 42-22 win to cap an unbeaten run through Region 3-A, Blackville-Hilda's first region title in more than a decade.
"I've got a really resilient team. They showed a lot of fortitude. We were able to come down the stretch and made plays," said Blackville-Hilda head coach Brandon Isaac, who said tough game after tough game in a brutal region hardened his team. " ... Being able to fight in that region and make plays down the stretch, our kids have confidence that down the stretch we're gonna find ways to make plays and we did tonight."
Williston-Elko (3-3, 3-2 Region 3-A) took that 22-14 lead when Javier Rudolph scored from 2 yards out on a quarterback sneak and then, after Blackville-Hilda penalties gave the Blue Devils three ties at the point after, snuck into the end zone again for the two-point conversion.
They unraveled from there.
Three penalties of their own on the ensuing kickoff meant the Blue Devils would have to kick from deep in their own territory, and Ahmad Johnson made them pay by returning it to the 10. Ahmad Smith scored from the 4 and added the two-point conversion to tie the game back up with 8:27 to go.
Johnson added to his long list of big plays by picking off Rudolph and returning it 65 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:19 to play. The Blue Devils had to punt on their next drive, then let Dewan Bates get to the edge for a 40-yard touchdown run and a 34-22 lead with 1:39 left.
Needing to make things happen quickly, Rudolph found Washington near the sideline – where the ball was ripped away from him and returned to the 1. Adonis Davis plowed in from there, capping a championship-winning momentum swing for the Fighting Hawks.
Blackville-Hilda (6-0, 6-0) took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter after ripping off a few big runs, but big plays were hard to come by for another couple of quarters.
In the meantime, Williston-Elko was hitting big plays of its own. Christopher Davis tied the game at 7 with 2:48 left in the first quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-3, and the Blue Devils took the lead with under a minute to go in the first half when AJ Chandler hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph.
Blackville-Hilda re-took the lead with 6:22 left in the third when Johnson, in at quarterback for Davis, found Bates behind everyone for a 68-yard touchdown.
Williston-Elko tied it up, and then everything fell apart for the Blue Devils.
Omarion Buckmon led Blackville-Hilda in rushing with 65 of the team's 177 yards, Johnson did a bit of everything – he rushed for a touchdown, passed for one and returned an interception for one, and the defense limited Williston-Elko to just 70 passing yards.
Rudolph rushed for 101 yards and a score, and Davis had 67 and a touchdown to lead the Blue Devils.
Region play is wrapped up for the Fighting Hawks, who play Barnwell in non-league play next week. They'll be a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, which begin Nov. 13, for the first time in more than a decade.
"It's big. Our last time we won it was in 2008. Being able to win the region means a lot," said Isaac, who felt the chance to clinch got his players maybe a litte too hyped up early in the game. "Our program has a lot of pride. Our program has been fighting for a long time."
Williston-Elko closes out its regular season next week at Denmark-Olar and will hope to strengthen its case for one of two at-large spots in the playoffs.