Game Balls: Week 5 full of big performances

Ty Adams, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Adams made nine tackles, had a sack and intercepted a pass in the Trojans' 30-8 loss to Wagener-Salley.
Chase Brightharp, DL
Strom Thurmond
Brightharp had 11 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries during the Rebels' 28-10 win over Fox Creek.
Gregory Bryant, WR/DB
Strom Thurmond
Bryant had 133 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions during the Rebels' win.
Nathan Chandler, QB/LB
Wagener-Salley
Chandler passed for 54 yards, rushed for 97 and a touchdown, and had nine tackles (two for loss) and a sack in the War Eagles' 30-8 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff
Dunbar accounted for 159 yards of total offense and six touchdowns on only 12 touches in Silver Bluff's 52-24 win over Williston-Elko.
Tracey Gamble, LB
South Aiken
Gamble made seven tackles, forced a fumble and recovered two during the T-Breds' 40-7 win over Midland Valley.
Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta
Harrell passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns and added three more scores on the ground in the Yellow Jackets' 42-3 win over Aiken.
E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken
Hickson completed 15 of 17 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 39 yards and another score in the T-Breds' win.
Ian Stroman, RB/DL
Wagener-Salley
Stroman had 12 tackles (two for loss) and three sacks, and he rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the War Eagles' win.
AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg intercepted two passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had 88 yards of total offense against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Quentin Walker, DB
Silver Bluff
Walker made 13 tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble against Williston-Elko.
Maleik Williams, QB
Silver Bluff
Williams was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown to go along with 50 rushing yards on seven carries against Williston-Elko.
Trace Zotter, WR/QB
South Aiken
Zotter caught six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Midland Valley.