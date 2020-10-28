You are the owner of this article.
Game Balls: Week 5 full of big performances

6037AJSwedenburg.JPG
Wagener-Salley's AJ Swedenburg (3) intercepts a Ridge Spring-Monetta pass in the end zone.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Ty Adams, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Adams made nine tackles, had a sack and intercepted a pass in the Trojans' 30-8 loss to Wagener-Salley.

Chase Brightharp, DL
Strom Thurmond

Brightharp had 11 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries during the Rebels' 28-10 win over Fox Creek.

Gregory Bryant, WR/DB
Strom Thurmond

Bryant had 133 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions during the Rebels' win.

Nathan Chandler, QB/LB
Wagener-Salley

Chandler passed for 54 yards, rushed for 97 and a touchdown, and had nine tackles (two for loss) and a sack in the War Eagles' 30-8 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff

Dunbar accounted for 159 yards of total offense and six touchdowns on only 12 touches in Silver Bluff's 52-24 win over Williston-Elko.

Tracey Gamble, LB
South Aiken

Gamble made seven tackles, forced a fumble and recovered two during the T-Breds' 40-7 win over Midland Valley.

Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta

Harrell passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns and added three more scores on the ground in the Yellow Jackets' 42-3 win over Aiken.

E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken

Hickson completed 15 of 17 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 39 yards and another score in the T-Breds' win.

Ian Stroman, RB/DL
Wagener-Salley

Stroman had 12 tackles (two for loss) and three sacks, and he rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the War Eagles' win.

AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley

Swedenburg intercepted two passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had 88 yards of total offense against Ridge Spring-Monetta. 

Quentin Walker, DB
Silver Bluff

Walker made 13 tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble against Williston-Elko.

Maleik Williams, QB
Silver Bluff

Williams was a perfect 7-for-7 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown to go along with 50 rushing yards on seven carries against Williston-Elko.

Trace Zotter, WR/QB
South Aiken

Zotter caught six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Midland Valley.

