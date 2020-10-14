You are the owner of this article.
Game Balls: RBs run wild in Week 3

Silver Bluff's Traevon Dunbar (21) gets into the Barnwell secondary.

Grayson Bridgers, WR/K
North Augusta

Bridgers caught six passes for 109 yards and made all three of his extra point attempts in the Yellow Jackets' 21-16 win over South Aiken.

Jonathan Burns, WR/P
South Aiken

Burns caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and he also averaged 41 yards on his seven punts for the T-Breds against North Augusta.

Cameron Davis, RB
Wagener-Salley

Davis rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the War Eagles' 50-33 win over Williston-Elko.

Elijah Davis, LB/DE
Wagener-Salley

Davis made 12 tackles (three for loss) two sacks and forced a fumble, and he played every snap on offense to open lanes for the team's 427 rushing yards.

Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff

The Bulldogs' freshman starred again, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Silver Bluff's near-upset of No. 2 Barnwell.

Tracey Gamble, DL
South Aiken

Gamble made 12 total tackles (two for loss), had a sack and forced and recovered a fumble against North Augusta.

E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken

Hickson completed 14 of 23 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 58 yards and another score in the T-Breds' 21-16 loss to North Augusta.

Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta

Harrell went 20-for-32 passing for 292 yards, and he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Jackets' win over South Aiken. 

TJ Miller, WR/DB
Barnwell

Miller accounted for 115 yards of total offenses, two touchdown catches and the game-winning two-point conversion against Silver Bluff.

CJ Ransom, RB/LB
Barnwell

Ransom rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the second-ranked Warhorses' 29-28 win at rival Silver Bluff.

AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley

Swedenburg made three catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and he carried the ball twice for 43 yards and another score against Williston-Elko.

Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Weaver rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns in 22 carries in the Trojans' 50-26 win over Denmark-Olar.

