You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Game Balls: Prep players make up for lost time in Week 1

  • Updated
DSC_4480.JPG
Buy Now

Midland Valley's Joseph Smalls (3) breaks free against Airport.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Richard Bush, Head Coach
Williston-Elko

New Blue Devils' head coach had a debut to remember, recording his first win with a 48-6 blowout against Calhoun County.

Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff

Bulldogs' freshman rushed for three touchdowns at Wade Hampton in his first varsity game.

Remedee Leaphart, QB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Completed 12 of 28 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and also rushed for 24 yards in a win over Pelion.

Tykeem Martin, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Trojans' freshman caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Pelion.

TJ Miller, RB/WR
Barnwell

Rushed eight times for 72 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 51-yard touchdown in 54-0 blowout against Edisto.

Marcus Robinson, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell

Returned an interception for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass against Edisto.

Javier Rudolph, QB/LB
Williston-Elko

Completed 8 of 12 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown to go along with 116 rushing yards and three more scores on 14 carries in the win over Calhoun County.

Deshawn Singleton, RB/WR/DB
Williston-Elko

Rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries against Calhoun County.

Joseph Smalls, RB
Midland Valley

Mustangs' senior rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries against Airport.

Drew Stevens, K
North Augusta

Drilled a 40-yard field goal and made all three of his extra point attempts against Blythewood.

The entire defense
Wagener-Salley

The two-time defending Region 3-A champions suffocated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, allowing -16 yards and forcing six turnovers in a season-opening win.

Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Pelion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News