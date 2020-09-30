Game Balls: Prep players make up for lost time in Week 1

Richard Bush, Head Coach
Williston-Elko
New Blue Devils' head coach had a debut to remember, recording his first win with a 48-6 blowout against Calhoun County.
Traevon Dunbar, RB
Silver Bluff
Bulldogs' freshman rushed for three touchdowns at Wade Hampton in his first varsity game.
Remedee Leaphart, QB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Completed 12 of 28 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and also rushed for 24 yards in a win over Pelion.
Tykeem Martin, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Trojans' freshman caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Pelion.
TJ Miller, RB/WR
Barnwell
Rushed eight times for 72 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 51-yard touchdown in 54-0 blowout against Edisto.
Marcus Robinson, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell
Returned an interception for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass against Edisto.
Javier Rudolph, QB/LB
Williston-Elko
Completed 8 of 12 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown to go along with 116 rushing yards and three more scores on 14 carries in the win over Calhoun County.
Deshawn Singleton, RB/WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries against Calhoun County.
Joseph Smalls, RB
Midland Valley
Mustangs' senior rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries against Airport.
Drew Stevens, K
North Augusta
Drilled a 40-yard field goal and made all three of his extra point attempts against Blythewood.
The entire defense
Wagener-Salley
The two-time defending Region 3-A champions suffocated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, allowing -16 yards and forcing six turnovers in a season-opening win.
Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Pelion.