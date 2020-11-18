Game Balls: Players shine under brightest lights yet

Grayson Bridgers, WR
North Augusta
Bridgers caught six passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' 20-13 overtime win over May River to open the Class AAAA playoffs.
Nigel Brown, OL/LB
Wagener-Salley
Brown made 16 tackles and also graded out at over 85 percent on the offensive line, helping pave the way for 366 rushing yards and 497 yards of total offense in the War Eagles' 48-38 win over McCormick in the Class A playoff opener.
Jacari Buckson, RB
North Augusta
Buckson rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries against May River.
Nathan Chandler, QB/LB
Wagener-Salley
Chandler accounted for 156 yards of total offense and made seven tackles (one for loss) against McCormick.
Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta
Harrell went 18-for-25 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 52 yards on six carries against May River.
E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken
Hickson passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score in the T-Breds' Class AAAA playoff loss to Myrtle Beach.
Dominick Hodge, DB/WR
South Aiken
Hodge intercepted two passes against Myrtle Beach.
Antavious Lawton, QB
Aiken
Lawton rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 59 yards and another score in the Hornets' 32-10 win over Midland Valley to finish off the season
Olajuwon Paige, Head Coach
Aiken
Paige, a former Hornets great, earned his first win as a head coach as Aiken snapped a 16-game losing streak.
DJ Simmons, P/LB/TE
Aiken
Simmons caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, ran for 49 yards on a fake punt and registered a sack on fourth down to halt Midland Valley's momentum.
AJ Swedenburg, WB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns, caught three passes for 102 yards and another score, made six tackles and had a key interception in the War Eagles' come-from-behind victory.