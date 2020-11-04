You are the owner of this article.
Game Balls: Players make statements with playoffs looming

  • Updated
SAHSfoot_vs_AirHS_10-16-20_0016.jpg (copy)

South Aiken linebacker Demaurion Ginn (4) had a huge night for the T-Breds in their Week 6 win over Lexington.

 Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

Tyron Chapman, LB
Strom Thurmond

Chapman had 11 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hurries in the Rebels' 44-0 win over Swansea.

Cameron Davis, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley

Davis rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the War Eagles' 38-6 win over Denmark-Olar.

Demaurion Ginn, LB
South Aiken

Ginn had 10 tackles (five for loss), made four sacks, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the T-Breds' 24-17 win over Lexington.

Micah Leverette, LB
South Aiken

Leverette made a team-high 13 tackles and intercepted a pass against Lexington.

Jamarious Lockett, RB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lockett, a freshman, rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries in his first game as a running back in the Trojans' loss to Calhoun County.

Noah Peterson, OL
Strom Thurmond

Peterson graded out at 88 percent and had a knockdown block against Swansea.

Ian Stroman, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley

Stroman rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, made nine tackles (four for loss) and had two sacks against Denmark-Olar.

AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley

Swedenburg had three catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 34 yards and passed for 43 more against Denmark-Olar.

Quincy Wells, RB/DB
Fox Creek

Wells rushed for three touchdowns in the Predators' loss to McCormick.

Ethan Youmans, K
South Aiken

Youmans had three touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 35 yards per punt, went 3-for-3 on extra points and made a 35-yard field goal against Lexington.

