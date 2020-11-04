Game Balls: Players make statements with playoffs looming

Tyron Chapman, LB
Strom Thurmond
Chapman had 11 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hurries in the Rebels' 44-0 win over Swansea.
Cameron Davis, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Davis rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the War Eagles' 38-6 win over Denmark-Olar.
Demaurion Ginn, LB
South Aiken
Ginn had 10 tackles (five for loss), made four sacks, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the T-Breds' 24-17 win over Lexington.
Micah Leverette, LB
South Aiken
Leverette made a team-high 13 tackles and intercepted a pass against Lexington.
Jamarious Lockett, RB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Lockett, a freshman, rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries in his first game as a running back in the Trojans' loss to Calhoun County.
Noah Peterson, OL
Strom Thurmond
Peterson graded out at 88 percent and had a knockdown block against Swansea.
Ian Stroman, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Stroman rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, made nine tackles (four for loss) and had two sacks against Denmark-Olar.
AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg had three catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 34 yards and passed for 43 more against Denmark-Olar.
Quincy Wells, RB/DB
Fox Creek
Wells rushed for three touchdowns in the Predators' loss to McCormick.
Ethan Youmans, K
South Aiken
Youmans had three touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 35 yards per punt, went 3-for-3 on extra points and made a 35-yard field goal against Lexington.