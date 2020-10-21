Game Balls: Defenses strike back in Week 4

Donifon Brown, FB/LB
North Augusta
Brown made 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Yellow Jackets' 26-7 win over Midland Valley.
Gregory Bryant, WR/DB
Strom Thurmond
Bryant intercepted a pass, caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 36 yards on four carries in the Rebels' 28-21 loss to Gilbert.
Thaddeus Burton, RB/DB
Strom Thurmond
Burton punted twice for an average of 45 yards, dropping one inside the 20 and another inside the 10, and added some physical running against Gilbert.
AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown in the Blue Devils' 40-18 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Demaurion Ginn, LB/DB
South Aiken
Ginn made a team-high 13 tackles (two for loss) as the T-Breds pitched a second-half shutout in a 17-14 win over Airport.
Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta
Harrell completed 25 of 34 passes for 287 yards, rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns against Midland Valley.
Bryson Mealing, OL/DL
North Augusta
Mealing made 12 tackles (four for loss) against Midland Valley.
Dantrell Weaver, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Weaver rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in the Trojans' 12-6 loss to Blackville-Hilda.
Patrick Westbrook, QB
Strom Thurmond
Westbrook completed 10 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown against Gilbert.