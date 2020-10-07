Game Balls: Big numbers easy to find in Week 2

Charquez Booker, RB/LB
Strom Thurmond
Booker rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in the Rebels' 42-28 win over Brookland-Cayce.
Donifon Brown, RB/LB
North Augusta
Brown made 11 tackles (two for loss), had a sack and forced a fumble in the Yellow Jackets' 41-6 win over Airport.
Jim Bob Bryant, Head Coach
North Augusta
Bryant picked up his first win as North Augusta's head coach against Airport.
Jonathan Burns, WR/P
South Aiken
Burns caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and he pinned White Knoll inside its own 20 with three of his punts in the T-Breds' 31-6 win.
AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Blue Devils' 32-6 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Dominick Hodge, WR/DB
South Aiken
Hodge made seven tackles and returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown against White Knoll.
TJ Miller, RB/WR
Barnwell
Miller rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in the Warhorses' 56-14 win over Denmark-Olar.
Maurice Odom, TE/LB
Barnwell
Odom made 12 tackles (five for loss) and had a sack against Denmark-Olar.
Jabez Oliphant, DL
South Aiken
Oliphant had seven tackles (four for loss) and three sacks against White Knoll.
Javier Rudolph, QB/LB
Williston-Elko
Rudolph completed 10 of 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 72 yards and two more scores on 18 carries in the Blue Devils' win.
Bryce Washington, RB/DB
Williston-Elko
Washington intercepted two passes, kicked three extra points and made a 24-yard field goal against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Jordan Wilburn, WR/DB
North Augusta
Wilburn caught six passes for 139 yards against Airport.
Devron Williams, RB/LB
Strom Thurmond
Williams had 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries, made 7½ tackles and had a 26-yard punt against Brookland-Cayce.