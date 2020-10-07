You are the owner of this article.
Game Balls: Big numbers easy to find in Week 2

Williston-Elko's Javier Rudolph (1) plots his next move as Ridge Spring-Monetta's Deante Hopkins (16) approaches.

Charquez Booker, RB/LB
Strom Thurmond

Booker rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in the Rebels' 42-28 win over Brookland-Cayce.

Donifon Brown, RB/LB
North Augusta

Brown made 11 tackles (two for loss), had a sack and forced a fumble in the Yellow Jackets' 41-6 win over Airport.

Jim Bob Bryant, Head Coach
North Augusta

Bryant picked up his first win as North Augusta's head coach against Airport.

Jonathan Burns, WR/P
South Aiken

Burns caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and he pinned White Knoll inside its own 20 with three of his punts in the T-Breds' 31-6 win.

AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko

Chandler caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Blue Devils' 32-6 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Dominick Hodge, WR/DB
South Aiken

Hodge made seven tackles and returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown against White Knoll.

TJ Miller, RB/WR
Barnwell

Miller rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in the Warhorses' 56-14 win over Denmark-Olar.

Maurice Odom, TE/LB
Barnwell

Odom made 12 tackles (five for loss) and had a sack against Denmark-Olar.

Jabez Oliphant, DL
South Aiken

Oliphant had seven tackles (four for loss) and three sacks against White Knoll.

Javier Rudolph, QB/LB
Williston-Elko

Rudolph completed 10 of 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 72 yards and two more scores on 18 carries in the Blue Devils' win.

Bryce Washington, RB/DB
Williston-Elko

Washington intercepted two passes, kicked three extra points and made a 24-yard field goal against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Jordan Wilburn, WR/DB
North Augusta

Wilburn caught six passes for 139 yards against Airport.

Devron Williams, RB/LB
Strom Thurmond

Williams had 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries, made 7½ tackles and had a 26-yard punt against Brookland-Cayce.

