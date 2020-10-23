Bryant carries Rebels over Predators

STROM THURMOND 28, FOX CREEK 10
JOHNSTON — It was homecoming night at Strom Thurmond and Gregory Bryant put on a show for the home crowd.
In the first meeting between these two Edgefield County schools, Bryant scored a touchdown on each of his first two rushes which went for 90 yards and 25 yards. Bryant finished the game with five rushes for 126 yards and the two touchdowns.
Those scores gave the Rebels a quick 14-0 lead and it looked like it might get ugly. However, Fox Creek kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to cut the lead to 14-3 after some penalties by Strom Thurmond and a big third-down conversion extended the drive.
The Rebels got the ball to start the second half but were quickly forced to punt. The Predators then drove down the field and quarterback Mike Adams punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out on fourth down to cut the lead to 14-10.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Rebels ran it back for a touchdown but the play was negated by a penalty. However, with help from a 40-yard run by quarterback Patrick Westbrook, the Rebels scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run by Charquez Booker. That extended their lead to 21-10.
Strom Thurmond then successfully executed an onside kick and scored again after a 7-yard run from Booker. This gave the Rebels all the points they would need to win the game and keep their playoff hopes alive.
After the win, Strom Thurmond coach Antwaun Hillary said he was happy with how his team played.
"Fox Creek gave us their best shot," Hillary said. "I thought those guys did a good job of battling for four quarters and we did enough, to me, in the second half to kind of run away with it. I'm just proud of my guys."
Hillary also spoke about the message he's delivered to his team.
"It's been a crazy year," Hillary said. "Obviously, we can make the excuse of COVID. I asked my team what they want to be remembered as. Do you want to be remembered as the COVID team or a team that just came out and played football and didn't have any excuses and gave it their best shot every week?"
For Fox Creek, Quincy Wells finished the night with 22 yards on six carries. Adams completed six of 11 passes for 25 yards and an interception, while rushing for a touchdown.
For Strom Thurmond, Booker had 98 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns and a fumble. Westbrook completed eight of 11 passes for 54 yards.
Fox Creek will look to get a win at home next week against McCormick, while Strom Thurmond will have a home game against Swansea.