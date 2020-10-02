Blue Devils make statement with big win over Trojans

WILLISTON-ELKO 32, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 6
MONETTA — The post-game celebration was perhaps a bit too exuberant, leading first-year Williston-Elko head coach Richard Bush to delay his victory speech a few seconds to deliver an important message to his excited Blue Devils:
"We expect to win."
The Blue Devils certainly played like they expected to win Friday night, scoring 24 unanswered points for a 32-6 road win at third-ranked Ridge Spring-Monetta to give Williston-Elko two big Region 3-A wins to start the season.
"I tell them all the time we don't work out in the summer, we don't practice hard, and we don't condition just to do it because it's fun," Bush said. "We do it to work hard and to prepare to win. We expect to win. We expect to play well because we prepared. That's a great team – they're not ranked No. 3 for no reason. When the kids play well and when they do what they've been asked to do ... this is a big program win for us. This is a big program win for us right now."
Williston-Elko (2-0, 2-0 Region 3-A), the region's unquestioned juggernaut for a decade until two difficult seasons leading up to this one, is back to playing like it's the team to beat after this win and last week's 48-6 blowout of Calhoun County. The Blue Devils were balanced offensively, stifling defensively and effective on special teams. That's not an easy combination to beat, especially once turnovers – like three interceptions and a fumble – and penalties enter the equation like they did for RS-M.
"Our guys played hard. We had a chance early to get up on them, and we did because of mistakes they made," Bush said. "They're a really good football team. They're well-coached. They've got a bunch of good football players. We do, too."
Blue Devils quarterback Javier Rudolph rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 158 yards and two more scores – both to Howard commit AJ Chandler, who caught three balls for 107 yards and also intercepted a pass. Deshawn Singleton rushed for 96 yards, and Bryce Washington had two interceptions, kicked three extra points and made a 24-yard field goal.
Bush said he asked his offensive line to make a statement, and he thinks they did that in the second half. In all, they paved the way for 328 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
RS-M (1-1, 0-1), the defending Upper State champion, couldn't get out of its own way Friday night. Head coach Brian Smith said that some youth and inexperience – the Trojans start just one senior on each side of the ball – caught up to his team. Turnovers and penalties – Smith said he had about 12 different numbers written down for substantial infractions – made a tough matchup even tougher.
"We kind of screwed the first quarter up. We gave them a bunch of chances, and I felt good because we took their shots and we were still standing," Smith said. "It was 8-6 after the first, and I felt good about it because we just made a bunch of mistakes. They're a good bunch. ... Their weapons beat us tonight."
The Blue Devils brought the heat right away, pressuring RS-M quarterback Remedee Leaphart into an intentional grounding penalty and another 10-yard loss on the opening drive. The Trojans' defense forced a turnover on downs at the 2-yard line, but Washington picked off Leaphart and Rudolph was in the end zone a few plays later for an 8-0 lead with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
RS-M responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Leaphart to Bret Smith – after the teams fumbled the ball back and forth inside the Williston-Elko 20 – on the final play of the quarter to make it 8-6.
It was pretty much all Williston-Elko from there, and RS-M didn't do much to help itself. Penalties extended one Blue Devils scoring drive, and another Washington interception – already his fourth of the season – set up the next. Quickly, it was 22-6 at the half.
Chandler picked off Leaphart, killing the Trojans' momentum after recovering the half-opening kickoff, to set up Washington's field goal, and Rudolph's 3-yard touchdown run in the game's final minute was the capper.
Leaphart, who limped off the field in the fourth quarter and stayed out for precautionary reasons, passed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but the Blue Devils' defense hounded him into the three picks and didn't allow him to gain much positive yardage with his legs. Dantrell Weaver was the Trojans' leading rusher with 59 yards on seven carries.
Smith said his team will need to practice harder moving forward and work a little bit harder to bounce back from adversity – he's seen them do it before, and he and knows they can respond.
"You've got to cut your own yard, you know?," he said. "If you go and cut all your neighbors' yards, your grass looks bad. Suddenly, you're taking care of everybody else's yard but you've neglected yours. That's kind of the thing I told them. We've got to take care of our house, we've got to take care of our yard, and then go help everybody else. I feel good about us, but they've got some special kids over there and they had a great night."
Up next for Williston-Elko is a home game next Friday against two-time defending region champion Wagener-Salley. Ridge Spring-Monetta will look for its first region win of the season on the road at Denmark-Olar.