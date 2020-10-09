Barnwell storms back, stuns Silver Bluff

BARNWELL 29, SILVER BLUFF 28
PETTICOAT JUNCTION — As both offenses traded touchdowns and punished the opposing defenses for much of the night, Friday's rivalry clash between No. 2 Barnwell and Silver Bluff just felt like the type of football game that would come down to a two-point conversion.
Luckily for head coach Dwayne Garrick and the Warhorses, they ended up having the last crack at it.
Weston Sandifer hit TJ Miller for the game-winning two-point conversion with 58 seconds remaining, and Barnwell overcame a 21-7 second-half deficit to break Silver Bluff's hearts and hand the Bulldogs another tough-to-swallow loss.
"That's what happens when you don't quit," Garrick said, echoing the words he bellowed to his players as they gathered after the final horn and celebration. "You play every snap as hard as you can play and get after it. You never know what's gonna happen. I've seen weirder things happen. I'm just proud of them. In all reality, (Silver Bluff head coach De'Angelo Bryant) has got to be proud of his kids. They played hard. That's one of those games that could've ended 28-28 and both of us walked off the field, probably would've been a good deal. But I like winning, now. I ain't gonna say I don't."
Silver Bluff (0-2, 0-2 Region 5-AA) still had time for one last drive. Sophomore quarterback Maleik Williams guided the Bulldogs from their own 37 to the Barnwell 23, a malfunctioning clock only escalating the type of tension that exists within fierce rivalries like this one.
Time-keeping duties went from the press box down to the field level, meaning the Bulldogs' final two plays were preceded by a referee holding up 10 and then five fingers to show Bryant and his assistants how many seconds were left in the game.
Williams' final pass was batted away, giving the Warhorses (3-0, 2-0) a wild come-from-behind victory – the lead they took in the final minute was the only one they held all night.
A lot of that was due to a Silver Bluff offense that again had great success riding the legs of freshman sensation Traevon Dunbar. Dunbar rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and his 41-yard run to the Barnwell 6 set up Williams' fourth-down touchdown pass to Xavier Wise with 4:09 to go.
That gave Silver Bluff a 28-21 lead – after Barnwell's CJ Ransom rushed for two touchdowns in a span of 4:56 to tie the game – but the Warhorses quickly drove into scoring position.
Miller, who had 115 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, rushed for three yards on fourth and 1 from the Silver Bluff 13. Facing fourth and goal, Sandifer lofted a fade to Miller in the corner to pull within one – and then delivered the dagger.
"I know, for a lot of these guys, it hurts them," said Bryant, whose team has lost four straight games by two points or less dating back to last season. "I'm hurting for them. The bottom line, like I told them, we take ownership in what we do. The accountability is a big factor with us here at Silver Bluff. It always has been, and as long as I'm the head coach it's always gonna be that. I'm just getting the guys to understand that we didn't do one or two things good enough to win tonight."
Ransom led Barnwell offensively with 198 rushing yards and his two scores. A 65-yarder made it 21-14 with 31 seconds in the third quarter, and a 14-yarder with 7:35 left in the fourth punctuated a drive that started in Silver Bluff territory after the Bulldogs went for it on fourth and 1 from their own 29 and didn't get it.
"I thought we had a lot more momentum, to be honest with you. We were moving the ball," Bryant said. "I thought we did a good job of getting ourselves out of the cloud a little bit. We had a great play call, and we just didn't execute. We got blown off the ball, going back to one of those attitude plays. ... It was probably a little bit of a bonehead decision when I look back at it. At the same time, sometimes you've got to roll the dice in big games. Coach Garrick did it. He went for two, and it worked out for him."
Dunbar got the Bulldogs on the board first with a 16-yard score 36 seconds into the game after Barnwell fumbled on its first snap. Sandifer and Miller connected for a tying score – after Miller absorbed a big hit after making the catch – with 2:35 left in the half to cap a 90-yard drive.
Williams finished off Silver Bluff's 62-yard drive to open the second half with a 2-yard touchdown run, then Dunbar scored from 22 yards out – on fourth and 1 – to go ahead 21-7 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter.
Barnwell's region championship hopes are still alive and well, while the Bulldogs' playoff hopes took a big hit. Next Friday, Barnwell hosts Pelion and Silver Bluff visits Edisto in league play.