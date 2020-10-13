Area teams ranked in prep football poll

Barnwell remains the highest-ranked area team in the latest S.C. Prep Media Football Poll.
The Warhorses (3-0, 2-0 Region 5-AA) are still ranked No. 2 in Class AA after surviving rival Silver Bluff's upset bid Friday night. Barnwell scored 22 points in the game's final 12:31 for a 29-28 win to keep its Region 5-AA title hopes intact. The Warhorses continue region play with a home game this week against Pelion.
Abbeville is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Barnwell, Gray Collegiate, Newberry, Cheraw, Timberland, defending state champion Saluda, Chesnee, Batesburg-Leesville and Wade Hampton.
Wagener-Salley (2-1, 2-1 Region 3-A) is ranked eighth in Class A following Friday night's 50-33 win over Williston-Elko to crowd the region title race. The War Eagles are off this week and have a road game next week at No. 9 Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-1, 1-1), which defeated Denmark-Olar 50-26 Friday to break into the region win column. The Trojans host No. 5 Blackville-Hilda, the region's only undefeated team, on Friday night.
Williston-Elko (2-1, 2-1) fell out of the top 10 after the loss to Wagener-Salley, but the Blue Devils are still receiving votes in the poll. They host Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday.
Lake View is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lamar, Southside Christian, two-time defending champion Green Sea Floyds, Blackville-Hilda, Whale Branch, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Wagener-Salley, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Carvers Bay.
North Augusta (2-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) is receiving votes in Class AAAA after gutting out a tough 21-16 win over South Aiken to stay perfect in region play. The Yellow Jackets host Midland Valley this week.
Two-time defending state champion Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by South Pointe, Greenville, A.C. Flora, North Myrtle Beach, Westside, Greer, Beaufort, Greenwood and West Florence.
Strom Thurmond (1-1, 1-1 Region 5-AAA) fell out of the Class AAA poll after Friday's loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson. The Rebels can complicate the region race this week with a win over Gilbert.
Dillon is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by defending champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Chester, Gilbert, Wren, Belton-Honea Path, Oceanside Collegiate and Aynor.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Fort Dorchester, Gaffney, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Goose Creek, Northwestern and Carolina Forest.