Area teams ranked in prep football poll

The latest S.C. prep media football poll was released Tuesday afternoon, and it included several local teams.
Strom Thurmond is ranked 10th in Class AAA after opening its season with a 42-28 win over Brookland-Cayce last Friday. The Rebels (1-0, 1-0 Region 5-AAA) continue region play Friday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Dillon is No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Wren, defending champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Chester, Belton-Honea Path, Gilbert, Oceanside Collegiate and Strom Thurmond.
Barnwell is ranked No. 2 in Class AA after a second consecutive Thursday night blowout. The Warhorses (2-0, 1-0 Region 5-AA) rolled to a 56-14 win over non-region opponent Denmark-Olar last week, and this week they re-enter league play with a road game at rival Silver Bluff.
Abbeville is ranked No. 1, followed by Barnwell, Newberry, defending champ Saluda, Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Timberland, Chesnee, Batesburg-Leesville and Wade Hampton.
Blackville-Hilda (2-0, 2-0 Region 3-A) moved up to fifth in Class A after a 42-0 win over Wagener-Salley (1-1, 1-1), which dropped from No. 6 to No. 10. Williston-Elko (2-0, 2-0) and Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-1, 0-1) are now tied for eighth following Williston-Elko's 32-6 win at RS-M.
Blackville-Hilda, which hasn't allowed a point yet this season, visits Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday. Williston-Elko hosts Wagener-Salley, and RS-M visits Denmark-Olar.
Lamar is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lake View, Southside Christian, two-time defending champion Green Sea Floyds, Blackville-Hilda, Whale Branch, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Williston-Elko and RS-M, and Wagener-Salley.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is still No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Carolina Forest, Goose Creek and Northwestern.
Two-time defending state champion Myrtle Beach is No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by South Pointe, Greenville, A.C. Flora, Greenwood, North Myrtle Beach, West Florence, May River, Westside and Greer.