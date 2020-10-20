Area teams ranked in prep football poll

Two area high school football teams – Barnwell and Wagener-Salley – are ranked in the latest edition of the S.C. Prep Media Football Poll.
Barnwell (3-1, 2-1 Region 5-AA) dropped from second to eighth in Class AA following Friday night's stunning loss to Pelion. The Warhorses have a chance for a big bounce-back this week at Wade Hampton, which is undefeated in region play.
Abbeville is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Gray Collegiate, Newberry, Cheraw, Chesnee, defending state champion Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville, Barnwell, Timberland and North Central.
Wagener-Salley (2-1 2-1 Region 3-A) is No. 8 in Class A following a bye week. The War Eagles face a big test Friday, hitting the road to face county rival Ridge Spring-Monetta. RS-M, which lost 12-6 to No. 4 Blackville-Hilda, and Williston-Elko, a 40-18 winner over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, are both unranked but received votes in the poll.
Lake View is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lamar, Southside Christian, Blackville-Hilda, Whale Branch, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Carvers Bay, Wagener-Salley, Johnsonville and C.A. Johnson.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Fort Dorchester, Gaffney, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Northwestern, Goose Creek and Boiling Springs.
Two-time defending champ Myrtle Beach is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by A.C. Flora, North Myrtle Beach, Westside, South Pointe, Greenwood, Greer, Beaufort, Greenville and West Florence.
Dillon is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by defending champ Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Gilbert, Wren, Oceanside Collegiate, Aynor, Fairfield Central and Chester.