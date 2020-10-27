Area teams ranked in prep football poll

Five area teams appear in the last S.C. Prep Media Football Poll, released Tuesday afternoon.
Barnwell is the area's highest-ranked team, checking in at No. 7 in Class AA following a bounce-back 28-14 win over Wade Hampton. The Warhorses (4-1, 3-1 Region 5-AA) have wrapped up region play and visit Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week.
Abbeville is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Chesnee, Newberry, Batesburg-Leesville, Barnwell, North Central, Pelion and defending state champion Saluda.
Wagener-Salley is ranked ninth in Class A after Friday's 30-8 win over rival Ridge Spring-Monetta. The War Eagles (3-1, 3-1 Region 3-A) have a home game this week against Denmark-Olar.
Williston-Elko and Ridge Spring-Monetta are both receiving votes in the poll. Williston-Elko (3-2, 3-1) lost in non-region play to Silver Bluff and hosts Barnwell County rival No. 4 Blackville-Hilda this week. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-3, 1-3) hits the road to face Calhoun County in region play.
Lake View is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lamar, Southside Christian, Blackville-Hilda, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Whale Branch, Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley and two-time defending champion Green Sea Floyds.
North Augusta is receiving votes in Class AAAA after wrapping up an undefeated run through Region 5-AAAA with a 42-3 win over Aiken. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 4-0) visit River Bluff this week.
A.C. Flora is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by North Myrtle Beach, Westside, South Pointe, Myrtle Beach, Greer, Beaufort, Greenville, Catawba Ridge and Greenwood.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Northwestern, Boiling Springs and Carolina Forest.
Dillon is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by defending champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Gilbert, Wren, Oceanside Collegiate, Aynor, Fairfield Central and Palmetto.