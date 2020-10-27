You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area teams ranked in prep football poll

  • Updated
6037AJSwedenburg.JPG
Buy Now

Wagener-Salley's AJ Swedenburg (3) intercepts a Ridge Spring-Monetta pass in the end zone.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Five area teams appear in the last S.C. Prep Media Football Poll, released Tuesday afternoon.

Barnwell is the area's highest-ranked team, checking in at No. 7 in Class AA following a bounce-back 28-14 win over Wade Hampton. The Warhorses (4-1, 3-1 Region 5-AA) have wrapped up region play and visit Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week.

Abbeville is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Chesnee, Newberry, Batesburg-Leesville, Barnwell, North Central, Pelion and defending state champion Saluda.

Wagener-Salley is ranked ninth in Class A after Friday's 30-8 win over rival Ridge Spring-Monetta. The War Eagles (3-1, 3-1 Region 3-A) have a home game this week against Denmark-Olar.

Williston-Elko and Ridge Spring-Monetta are both receiving votes in the poll. Williston-Elko (3-2, 3-1) lost in non-region play to Silver Bluff and hosts Barnwell County rival No. 4 Blackville-Hilda this week. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-3, 1-3) hits the road to face Calhoun County in region play.

Lake View is ranked No. 1 in Class A, followed by Lamar, Southside Christian, Blackville-Hilda, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Whale Branch, Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley and two-time defending champion Green Sea Floyds.

North Augusta is receiving votes in Class AAAA after wrapping up an undefeated run through Region 5-AAAA with a 42-3 win over Aiken. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 4-0) visit River Bluff this week.

A.C. Flora is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by North Myrtle Beach, Westside, South Pointe, Myrtle Beach, Greer, Beaufort, Greenville, Catawba Ridge and Greenwood.

Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Northwestern, Boiling Springs and Carolina Forest.

Dillon is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by defending champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Gilbert, Wren, Oceanside Collegiate, Aynor, Fairfield Central and Palmetto.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News