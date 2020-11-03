Area teams ranked in final prep poll of regular season

Wagener-Salley is the highest-ranked area team in the latest S.C. Prep Media Football Poll, released Tuesday afternoon as teams prepare for their regular-season finales.
The War Eagles are ranked No. 8 in Class A and are winners of three consecutive games, most recently Friday's 38-6 victory over Denmark-Olar. Wagener-Salley (4-1, 4-1 Region 3-A) closes out its regular season this week at home against Calhoun County.
Williston-Elko (3-3, 3-2) and Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-4, 1-4) received votes in the poll. Williston-Elko suffered a tough 42-22 loss at home against No. 3 Blackville-Hilda and hits the road this Friday to face Denmark-Olar. Ridge Spring-Monetta fell 20-6 at Calhoun County and has another road game this week at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Lake View is ranked No. 1 in Class A, receiving 11 of 12 first-place votes. Southside Christian is No. 2, followed by Blackville-Hilda, Lamar (which received the other first-place vote), Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Whale Branch, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay and two-time defending state champion Green Sea Floyds.
North Augusta is in a three-way tie for the No. 9 spot in Class AAAA and will carry a four-game winning streak into next week's playoff opener. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 4-0 Region 5-AAAA) are off this week and will host Region 7-AAAA's No. 2 seed next Friday.
A.C. Flora received 11 first-place votes and is No. 1 in Class AAAA, followed by North Myrtle Beach (which received the other first-place vote), two-time defending state champion Myrtle Beach, Greer, Westside, South Pointe, Catawba Ridge, Greenville and the three-way tie of North Augusta, Greenwood and Beaufort.
Four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAAA, followed by Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Dorman, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Northwestern, Byrnes, Boiling Springs and Carolina Forest.
Dillon received eight first-place votes and is No. 1 in Class AAA. Defending state champion Chapman received four first-place votes and is No. 2, followed by Daniel, Camden, Gilbert, Wren, Aynor, Fairfield Central, Oceanside Collegiate and Powdersville.
Abbeville is a unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Gray Collegiate, Chesnee, Newberry, Cheraw, Batesburg-Leesville, North Central, Woodland, Marion and Andrews.